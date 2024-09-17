Nigeria: Tinubu Visits Borno Over Flood Disaster

President Bola Tinubu, on Monday, arrived Maiduguri, the Borno State capital, on sympathy visit to the victims of the last Tuesday's flood that killed 37 persons, destroyed property worth billions of naira and rendered over one million residents of Maiduguri and Jere local government area homeless.

The President on arrival at the Airforce Base in Maiduguri was received by the Borno State governor, Babagana Zulum, his counterparts from Bauchi, Kogi and Sokoto States - Bala Mohammed, Usman Ododo and Ahmed Aliyu, respectively, who had earlier visited Governor Zulum to sympathise with him over the incident before the arrival of the president.

From the Airforce Base, President Tinubu will visit the Shehu of Borno, Alhaji Abubakar Ibn Umar Garbai Elkanemi, and as well visit the victims of the flood disaster in their different camps in Maiduguri.

