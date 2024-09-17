Nigeria: Tinubu Visits Borno Over Flood Disaster

16 September 2024
Leadership (Abuja)
By Francis Okoye

President Bola Tinubu, on Monday, arrived Maiduguri, the Borno State capital, on sympathy visit to the victims of the last Tuesday's flood that killed 37 persons, destroyed property worth billions of naira and rendered over one million residents of Maiduguri and Jere local government area homeless.

The President on arrival at the Airforce Base in Maiduguri was received by the Borno State governor, Babagana Zulum, his counterparts from Bauchi, Kogi and Sokoto States - Bala Mohammed, Usman Ododo and Ahmed Aliyu, respectively, who had earlier visited Governor Zulum to sympathise with him over the incident before the arrival of the president.

From the Airforce Base, President Tinubu will visit the Shehu of Borno, Alhaji Abubakar Ibn Umar Garbai Elkanemi, and as well visit the victims of the flood disaster in their different camps in Maiduguri.

Details Later...

Read the original article on Leadership.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2024 Leadership. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.