·Gets the backing of 58 member countries

Dr. Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala, the first woman and first African to head the World Trade Organization, will seek a second four-year term when her mandate expires next August, her spokesman Ismaila Dieng has said.

"We can confirm that Dr. Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala has officially announced her intention to seek a second term as Director-General of the WTO," Dieng added that she had taken into account "the overwhelming and broad-based support expressed by members".

Her current term at the helm of the 166-member WTO ends in August 2025.

Her decision to seek another term was officially communicated to WTO chair Norwegian Ambassador Petter Olberg on Monday.

The WTO's African Group formally requested that she make herself available for a second term at that same meeting, and proposed that the process to re-nominate her should begin as soon as possible.

So far no other candidates have come forward.

Okonjo-Iweala, who took over in March 2021, has hinged her leadership on breathing new life into the sclerotic organisation.

Okonjo-Iweala, 70, said she was very grateful for the support from members. "Everything that I've accomplished, we've accomplished together," she said.