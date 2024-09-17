Nigeria: 25 Persons Die in Fatal Autocrash - FRSC

Some of the victims died instantly when the fatal accident occurred on Sunday, according to the FRSC.

The Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) has confirmed 25 deaths in a fatal road accident at Saminaka in the Lere Local Government Area of Kaduna State.

The Sector Commander, Kaduna State Sector Command, Corps Commander (CC), Kabir Nadabo, confirmed the incident to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Kaduna on Monday.

Mr Nadabo said that the road traffic crash occurred on Sunday at 1.00 p.m. at LEA Primary School, Lere.

The sector commander stated that a J5 bus with registration number NSL 08 AA carrying 63 people on board crashed into a DAF trailer with registration number DKA 454 XY.

He explained that a combined team of FRSC, police, and Kaduna State Traffic Laws Enforcement Authority (KASTLEA) arrived at the scene of the accident at about 1:08 p.m. and began a rescue operation.

According to him, the town of Saminaka was filled with travellers, mostly to celebrate the Maulud festival.

He disclosed that the initial investigation revealed that the driver of the J5, who was on high speed, lost control and crashed into the trailer.

"Instantly 15 people were confirmed dead on the spot, while 48 people who sustained various injuries were conveyed to Comprehensive Hospital Saminaka for treatment.

"Due to the severity of the crash and the injuries sustained, some of the victims were moved to Ahmadu Teaching Hospital Shika.

"Others were taken to the University of Jos Teaching Hospital and Aminu Kano Teaching Hospital for proper and comprehensive medical attention.

"Sadly, at about 6:45 p.m. on Monday, the command received an update that 10 more victims had died due to injuries sustained.

"This is truly sad and tragic. The total number of deaths rose to 25 people out of the 63 involved," he said.

He commiserated with the families of all those who have lost their loved ones in this fatal accident.

Mr Nadabo reiterated FRSC's stance and position on overloading of humans or goods and excess speeding.

He stated that some accidents were avoidable and that the FRSC would continuously engage motorists on safety ethics and general road behaviour.

The sector commander expressed gratitude to the media for their constant and continuous support in propagating the word of safety to all Nigerians.

According to him, FRSC Kaduna Sector Command is poised to ensure the overall safety of motorists in Kaduna and beyond. (NAN)