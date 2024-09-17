Nigeria: Police Urge Parents to Prioritise Child Safety As Schools Resume, Warn Against Unvetted Caregivers

As schools across the country reopen for the new academic session, the Nigerian Police Force (NPF) has appealed to parents and guardians to take extra precautions in ensuring the safety of their children.

At at a press briefing in Abuja on Monday, the Force Public Relations Officer (FPRO), ACP Olumuyiwa Adejobi, also emphasised the need for vigilance and proper vetting of individuals entrusted with children's care.

"We want to remind everyone of certain security tips we frequently share," Adejobi stated.

"Do not leave your children, students, or wards in the care of individuals you are unfamiliar with. It is critical not to hand over the custody of these children to unknown persons," he said.

The Police spokesperson stressed that if parents must rely on others for 'school runs', the individuals should be thoroughly vetted. "If at all you want to do that, the person must have been profiled and deemed a responsible and reliable individual," ACP Adejobi added. "Particularly for parents with busy schedules, it's essential to ensure that whoever is handling your children's 'school runs' is traceable and well-known, not just someone you hire without any background information. It's dangerous and not advisable from a security standpoint."

The Force PRO, therefore, urged parents to prioritise security when selecting caregivers or transporters for their children, reiterating the importance of background checks. "We understand that many of you have tight schedules and may not have time for 'school runs', but in procuring or contracting services, let's profile the individuals and ensure our children are in safe hands. This is very, very critical."

Adejobi also called on schools to collaborate closely with the Nigeria Poloce Force's 'Safe School Guards' initiative, a federal government project aimed at providing security for students and teachers across all levels of education in Nigeria. "Let our schools work hand in hand with the Safe School Guards," he said. "This initiative, supported by the Inspector General of Police, provides security for students and staff at all schools nationwide. Safe School Guards are present in all our commands and states."

He noted that CP Lanre Ogunowo, recently appointed as the Commissioner of Police for the initiative, has already overseen threat analysis and the deployment of security measures in schools across the country. "Contact our DPOs, area commanders, and commissioners of police. Adequate security measures have been deployed across Nigeria to ensure our children's safety in all schools."

ACP Adejobi concluded by encouraging students to focus on their studies and avoid negative influences. "We appeal to students to be good ambassadors of their homes, concentrate on why they were sent to school, and avoid joining bad gangs. Cultism is destructive," he warned.

The Police Force urged everyone--parents, schools, and students alike--to cooperate with relevant authorities to maintain safety in educational environments.