Liberia: EU Ambassador Joins LNRCS On a Mission to Flood-Affected Communities

The European Union (EU) Ambassador to Liberia, Nona Deprez, will join the Liberia National Red Cross Society (LNRCS) on a two-day official visit to flood-impacted areas in Montserrado and Grand Cape Mount Counties. This visit aims to give the Ambassador direct exposure to the humanitarian challenges facing these communities following the several floods in June and July.

Joining the EU delegation and the LNRCS team on this mission will be the National Disaster Management Agency, the Monrovia City Corporation, the Swedish Red Cross, and the International Federation of the Red Cross Red Crescent Societies (IFRC). Together, they will also assess the damage and collaborate on relief efforts.

Ambassador Deprez is set to engage in open discussions with community members to better understand their hardship and urgent needs. The floods, which affected over 100,000 people across 75 communities in Montserrado, Grand Cape Mount, and Bong Counties, have disproportionately impacted women, children, and the physically challenged and single mothers.

"The European Union is committed to standing with the people of Liberia during these difficult times," stated Ambassador Deprez. "Our visit is not just about observation but also about listening to those severely impacted by the floods. We want to understand their needs and ensure that the support we provide is both meaningful and effective."

In response to the crisis, the Liberian Red Cross, in partnership with the FRC, has mobilized a total of $537,835 USD under the IFRC's Disaster Relief Emergency Fund. The European Union contributed over $141,000 USD to this fund, furthering efforts to aid those most affected.

"This contribution from the European Union underscores the importance of solidarity in times of crisis," the EU Ambassador added. "We are committed to ensuring that our support reaches those most in need and that they can rebuild their lives with dignity."

The LNRCS plans to use these funds to provide cash assistance to 1,500 families, totaling 13,100 individuals, across 30 of the hardest-hit communities. This cash aid will help families address their immediate needs and recover from the devastating effects of the floods.

"We are deeply grateful for the support of the European Union and the IFRC during this challenging time," said Gregory Blamo, Secretary General of the Liberia National Red Cross Society. "This partnership allows us to extend critical assistance to the most vulnerable members of our communities, ensuring they can recover with dignity."

During the visit, Ambassador Deprez will witness the ongoing relief efforts led by the Red Cross and meet directly with beneficiaries of the cash assistance program.

"The voices of the affected people are at the heart of our humanitarian efforts," emphasized Mr. Blamo. "By listening to their stories and understanding their challenges, we can tailor our support to meet their most pressing needs."

The visit of the EU Ambassador highlights the importance of international cooperation in addressing the humanitarian challenges facing Liberia's flood-affected communities. The Red Cross remains committed to working with its partners to ensure that the people impacted by the floods receive the necessary support to rebuild their lives and communities.