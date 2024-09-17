Liberia: Koijee Pushes Govt to Find Charloe's Killers

Share

Liberia-Former City Mayor, Jefferson Koijee, continues to raise his voice against apparent effortlessness on the part of the Liberian government to deploy its powers into finding killers of the late Musu Charloe, whose mysterious killing without any trace of the perpetrators continue to hunt the country.

Those initially apprehended, tried, found guilty and sentenced in connection to the gruesome of killing of Musu, including her aunty, former Chief Justice, Cllr. Gloria Musu Scott and three other relatives, were recently set free by Liberia's apex court, the Supreme Court, for lack of sufficient evidence.

Setting them free is legally applicable, according to legal minds, when the evidence adduced is less weighty to support claims, but it eventually does leave the case void, meaning that the perpetrators of the despicable act are still at large.

But the former Mayor, now Secretary General of the Congress for Democratic Change (CDC) wants the Liberian government to do everything within its reach to unearth the mystery surrounding, in terms of pursuing the case until the murderers of the late Charlotte Musu are brought to justice.

While he is urging the government to pursue her killers may be a show of concern for the young woman whose life was caught short, but it may be an effort to close suspicion hovering over him, that he has a hand in what happened on that fateful night in the home of the former Chief Justice.

Koijee, along with one Varlee Telleh, formerly of the Monrovia City Corporation under Koijee, was linked to Charloe's death but was later cleared by the Liberian National Police for lack of evidence to link him.

He told a local radio at the weekend that the government needed to reopen the file of Charlotte Musu for further investigation and not to give authorization to the family of the late Charlotte Musu for a funeral agreement when the murderer of the promising young Liberian is yet to be brought to the limelight of justice.

"The Supreme Court indicated that there was insufficient evidence; it is about time the government reopens the matter so that the perpetrators are brought to justice," Koijee said.

If the government fails to pursue the case, Koijee is of the conviction that the 'God of the late Charlotte Musu' will provide her justice and the perpetrator will one day face the power and wrath of God.

According to Koijee, he particularly calling for the reopening of the case because the Unity Party, before coming to power, accused him of murdering her, adding "I am willing for the Government to come out with the facts so that he can be prosecuted."

At the same time, the CDC Secretary General said the party is ready to provide maximum protection for its members across the country, in the wake of continuous threats from the different side of the political aisle.

Though the CDC, he said, invested in the peace and stability of the country, it will not allow the government to trample on their rights, and emphasized "the CDC will not surrender to the government's partisan-police."

Koijee said the CDC will shortly inform its members across the country of its political actions as part of addressing the continued attack on the rights of its partisans.