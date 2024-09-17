Liberia: Speaker Koffa Urges Grand Kru Students to Remain Focused

Monrovia — The Speaker of the 55th National Legislature, Cllr. J. Fornati Koffa, has urged the students of Grand Kru County to remain focused on their academic endeavors to meet future challenges.

During the induction ceremony of the elected leadership of the Grand Kru University Students Union (KUSU), the Grand Kru County District #2 Representative emphasized that leadership is about representing others for the best reasons, not personal gain. "Always seek the interest of your colleagues in your community, village, county, and on the national scene, if they are to be moved by your exemplary leadership role in society," he stated.

He encouraged the new leadership of the student body to serve as mentors to the young people of Grand Kru County, especially as they navigate challenges with the county's Legislative Caucus and future issues.

It can be recalled that the Grand Kru University Students Union was once engulfed in internal crises that rendered the student body dormant for several years, but the conflict was resolved through the intervention of the county's Legislative Caucus.

The newly inducted officers who will steer the affairs of the institution include Christopher N. Menneh as President, Patrick N. Wreh as Vice President for Administration, Joseph Gelekan as Vice President for Operations, Victor D. Doe Jr. as Assistant Secretary, Matthew Gelekan as Treasurer, and Anthony Wleh as Chaplain.

The Liberian Investigator understands that students in the county are facing difficulties due to a lack of qualified classroom teachers, mainly at the senior high division. The report indicates that the few qualified teachers in the county are resigning to take up jobs at the Grand Kru Technical College.

Also speaking at the KUSU induction ceremony, Senator Numene T.H. Bartekwa challenged the new leadership to serve as a bridge between the students and the community to forward the progress of Grand Kru County. He remarked on the county's resilience in national politics, evidenced by the elections of former President George Weah in 2017, former Senate Pro Tempore Albert T. Chie, and the recent election of Cllr J. Fornati Koffa as Speaker of the National Legislature.

Senator Bartekwa highlighted that despite the defeat of Former President George Weah in the 2023 elections, the election of Cllr J. Fornati Koffa as Speaker is a clear testament to the county's continued strength in Liberian politics. He praised the leadership of Cllr Koffa and the County's Legislative Caucus for their roles in resolving the internal crisis within the Grand Kru University Union and ushering in new leadership.

Serving as the installing officer, Mr. Esmond Fordat, Managing Director of the National Transit Authority, admonished the youth of the county to be self-reliant instead of depending on handouts. "Young people need to think outside the box by engaging in activities that will help improve their lives," he said.

Former student leader of the Grand Kru Chapter at the State-run University of Liberia and now Chief of Office Staff at the office of Senator Albert T. Chie, Atty Lavoisier Julu, urged the new leadership to be agents of change for the youth of the county. "I sat in the very seat before, so I know what it takes to be a leader of the student community, but with your commitment and sincerity, you guys will reap the benefits of the seeds you sow," he stated.

Christopher Menneh, President of the Grand Kru University Students Union, expressed that the diversity of the community is a strength and emphasized the collective passion for learning and growth that will propel them forward. "We are the future leaders, innovators, and change-makers of Grand Kru County, and it is our responsibility to maximize this potential to create a brighter future for ourselves and for generations to come," he declared.

In conclusion, Vice President for Administration, Mr. Patrick Wreh, expressed his gratitude to the officials of the Grand Kru County Legislative Caucus for their support and generous donation during the inauguration program. "Your unwavering commitment to the advancement of education and the empowerment of young minds in Grand Kru is truly commendable. Together, we will strive to make meaningful progress and uphold the values of excellence," he said.