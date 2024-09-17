Liberia: U.S. Ambassador Toner Lauds LEC's Progress At Mount Coffee Plant

Monrovia — U.S. Ambassador Mark C. Toner, accompanied by the Chief Executive Officer of the Liberia Electricity Corporation (LEC), Monie Captan, visited the Mount Coffee Hydropower Plant (MCHPP) to review LEC's current and planned initiatives to strengthen Liberia's energy sector. The visit underscored the U.S. government's longstanding commitment to supporting Liberia's efforts to ensure reliable, affordable, and sustainable electricity to the people and businesses of Liberia and reaffirmed the U.S. government's commitment to Liberia's energy growth.

The visit also highlighted the broader collaboration between the United States and Liberia in the energy sector, including joint efforts to integrate Liberia into the West African power pool through the Côte d'Ivoire, Liberia, Sierra Leone, and Guinea (CLSG) regional network. The Ambassador also recognized the impressive contributions made by other international partners such as the World Bank and EU members.

During the tour, Ambassador Toner viewed a new surge protection system for MCHPP turbines, made possible through a U.S. government investment of $1 million. This critical enhancement will mitigate the risk of future turbine failures, ensuring continued power generation at the country's largest energy facility.

"We are proud of the significant role that the United States has played in rehabilitating the Mount Coffee Hydropower Plant, which has been a key driver of Liberia's energy resurgence. With over $125 million of U.S. government investment in Liberia's energy sector, we are laying the groundwork to ensure the country's energy future," Ambassador Toner remarked.

LEC CEO Monie Captan, who is integral to Liberia's progress in the energy sector and central to the success of its expansion, praised the U.S. government's ongoing support. "The collaboration between LEC and the U.S. government has been essential to advancing Liberia's energy infrastructure. The installation of surge protection equipment represents yet another milestone towards achieving our shared goal of delivering reliable electricity to all Liberians," said Captan.