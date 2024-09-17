Liberia: Nimba County Supt. Kou Gono 'Abandons' Official Office

Ganta — Accusations have surfaced against Nimba County Superintendent, Kou Meapeh Gono, for abandoning her official office and performing her county duties from her residence.

A source close to the Nimba County Administration revealed to The Liberian Investigator that since assuming office in May, no one has seen Madam Gono working from her official office, which remained closed until auditors from the General Auditing Commission used it for their work about a month ago.

Superintendent Gono's alleged refusal to work at the County Administrative building and her lack of visibility at the county seat have led to a decrease in morale among employees of line ministries and agencies housed in the building. Many now sign in during the morning hours and leave as early as 10:00 AM, the source disclosed.

The source also reported that Madam Gono conducts major meetings, holds press conferences, and performs other duties from her residence, taking over the county's top administrative position in May 2024.

"Visit the building on weekdays during office hours, and you'll witness how empty and closed most offices are. The workforce is demotivated because the head of the county administration herself does not show up to work," the source stated.

Nelson Korquoi, the immediate past Superintendent, faced heavy criticism for not using his official office and failing to renovate the Superintendent compound, the official residence of the County Superintendent. Unlike him, Madam Gono has managed to refurbish the Superintendent compound and give it a fitting facelift after years of neglect. Yet, despite her efforts, criticism mounts against her for not attending work and using her office to fulfill her duties.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Liberia By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Madam Gono, when reached for comment, admitted her absence from the office but clarified that it only began a little over a month ago, contradicting reports that she had not used the office since her start in May.

"It is true; I have not been going to the office. But do you think I want everyone visiting my home?" she questioned.

She further explained that she used her office initially upon taking charge, but stopped due to directives from the General Auditing Commission advising against its use, as auditors needed the space.

"GAC left this Tuesday, and I immediately began refurbishing my office and resumed working there that same day. I even conducted a meeting in my office on Wednesday. Claims that I have not been using my office since May are false," Supt. Gono clarified.

Our reporter in the county, after several visits to the Nimba County Administration, confirms that the Superintendent's office has been closed for some time. The administrative building premises are usually quiet, with most employees gathering under a tree for friendly conversations rather than working in their offices during office hours.