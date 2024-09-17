Liberia: House Reviews Bills On Creation of 'Townships' in Lofa

Members of the House of Representatives are reviewing the creation of three townships owing to political and social-economic implications and developments in Electoral District #2, Lofa County.

The draft laws are aimed for the smooth governance of those areas as relates to improving the living standards of the people with the current and projected levels.

The bills are entitled: "AN ACT CREATING THE TOWNSHIP OF KAMATAHUN AND AN ACT TO CREATE MASSABOLAHUN TOWNSHIP WITHIN WANHASSA ADMINISTRATIVE DISTRICT; and,

AN ACT TO CREATE LENBAGBA TOWNSHIP WITHIN TENGIA ADMINISTRATIVE DISTRICT, LOFA COUNTY, REPUBLIC OF LIBERIA.

The House on Monday, 16 September, voted unanimously for the Joint Committee on Internal Affairs, Judiciary, Good Governance and Government Reform and Ways, Means, Finance and Development Planning, to scrutinize the law and report within one week.

Plenary's decision was triggered from a communication from Rep. Julie F. Wiah, Lofa County District #2 Representative, sponsor of the three bills.

"In view of the foregoing, I seek the indulgence of the Plenary of the Honorable House of Representatives to enact into law the above Acts, for the smooth governance of those areas as these bills will create job opportunities besides the benefits in terms of resources that will be accrued by the government when these areas are established," Rep. Wiah wrote.

According to the bills, the people of Massambolahun have a huge population of approximately 7,203 inhabitants with over four thousand square kilometers.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Liberia Governance By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

The development needs of the growing population in that area is a challenge to the area and will require an efficient and responsive administration to bridge the administrative gaps in the District.

For the Township of Kamatahun, if created, its boundary descriptions shall be 8 square miles and precisely defined as a customary boundary, maintained by the area prior to this enactment. More precisely, the metes and bounds of the Township of Kamatahun are the area on the north by Fokalahun, on the south side by Yalahun, on the west side by Yengemai Town and on the east side by Temanlahun.

Whereas, the boundary descriptions of the Langbamba Township shall be 8 square miles and precisely defined customary boundary maintained by the area prior to this enactment. More precisely the metes and bounds of the Township of Langbamba are the area on the north by Sandadu, on the south side by Kpongoma, on the Westside by Puluma Town and on the east side by Kpongoma.

The corporate powers and authority of the three Townships shall be exercised by a Township Commissioner, who shall be appointed by the President of Liberia. In addition to the Township Commissioner, the following officers shall assist in conducting the local government law of the Township: a clerk, a treasurer, three Road Overseers, three Constables, all of whom shall be elected at an Annual Township meeting.

Meanwhile, it may be recalled, the House is reviewing a draft law to create five townships, with a population with the minimum of 5,000 persons as evidenced by the census, in Electoral District #3, comprising Voinjama and Kolahun, Lofa County.