Liberia: Ngafuan Plans to Curb Leakages, Grow Budget

Augustine Kpehe Ngafuan has officially resumed his position as Minister of Finance and Development Planning (MFDP), as he commits to curb revenue leakages and expand the country's national budget.

Ngafuan's return to the helm of the nation's fiscal management functionary has been eagerly anticipated, as many government officials, staff members, and other dignitaries, converged at his taking over ceremony held on Monday, September 16 -- all eager to hear his vision for the future of the country's financial sector.

His return to the ministry, where he served as minister between 2008-2012, marks a crucial moment for the Ministry, as Liberia faces both economic challenges and opportunities for development.

Addressing the room with a sense of purpose, Ngafuan reflected on his reappointment, describing it as more than just a return to a familiar role but rather a "divine calling" to continue serving Liberia. "This is not merely a return to office for me," he began. "It is a fulfillment of what I believe to be God's will for Liberia. Our country is at a pivotal moment, and I am committed to steering our financial policies towards growth, integrity, and sustainability."

Ngafuan, who previously served as Minister of Finance during President Ellen Johnson Sirleaf's administration, emphasized that his primary goal is to fulfill the aspirations of the Liberian people. He made it clear that the government's role is not just to maintain power but to create tangible improvements in the lives of its citizens.

"Our duty as government officials is to work towards realizing the ambitions of our people," Ngafuan declared. "Their dreams extend beyond political power; they want to see real, lasting progress. And we, in the government, must work tirelessly to meet those expectations. It is our responsibility to deliver."

Throughout his speech, Ngafuan underscored the importance of integrity, describing it as the cornerstone of a functional and transparent government. He warned that while qualifications and technical skills are critical, they are meaningless without a strong ethical foundation.

"You can be the most qualified person in the room, but if you lack integrity, it all amounts to nothing," Ngafuan cautioned. "Competency without integrity is a recipe for disaster, not just for the individual but for the entire state. We must ensure that we protect the public trust at all costs."

Ngafuan's call for integrity resonated deeply with the Ministry's employees, as he highlighted the crucial role they play in managing the nation's finances. He urged them to separate personal interests from public duties, particularly when it comes to handling public funds.

"Public money is not your money," Ngafuan said firmly. "We must ensure that we are good stewards of the nation's resources. If you lack discipline in how you manage public funds, it puts the entire state at risk. Our people are counting on us to manage these resources responsibly."

Ngafuan also laid out his plans for addressing one of the most persistent issues facing Liberia's economy -- revenue leakages. He pledged to close loopholes that have allowed public funds to be lost or mismanaged, which has historically hampered the country's development efforts.

"We must address the revenue leakages that continue to drain our economy," Ngafuan asserted. "Every dollar lost to corruption or inefficiency is a dollar that could have been used to build a school, pave a road, or improve healthcare. We cannot afford to let these resources slip through our fingers."

Ngafuan's vision for the future is ambitious, focusing on expanding the national budget to drive infrastructure development, particularly the country's road network. He envisions a Liberia where citizens, regardless of where they live, have access to well-maintained roads, allowing them to travel more easily between Monrovia and rural areas.

"If we can expand the budget, we can change lives," Ngafuan said with determination. "Imagine a Liberia where people can visit their hometowns on the weekends and return to Monrovia for work on Monday, all because we have invested in our infrastructure. Roads are not just pathways; they are lifelines for our people and our economy."

In his concluding remarks, Ngafuan called on the Ministry's staff to work collaboratively towards the common goal of national development. He acknowledged that while he may not have all the answers, it is the collective efforts of the Ministry that will make the real difference.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Liberia Business Governance By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

"For our working relationship in this Ministry, I may not know everything, and that's okay. It's not about knowing me or being in my inner circle," Ngafuan stated. "It's about focusing on your job and doing it well. If you perform your duties with excellence and integrity, your achievements will shine, and I will be the first to support and promote your success."

Ngafuan's words left a strong impression on the audience, especially as he emphasized the importance of teamwork, integrity, and commitment to duty.

He assured his staff that their hard work would not go unnoticed, and those who demonstrate excellence would be recognized and supported.

"We are in this together," Ngafuan concluded. "Our success as a Ministry is the success of Liberia. Let us work with transparency, accountability, and dedication to move this country forward."