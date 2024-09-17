"We will never build Liberia when legislators, cabinet ministers, and other senior government officials live like kings," Dr. Moniba says.

Dr. Clarence Moniba, the Political Leader of the Liberia National Union (LINU), has slammed members of the House of Representatives for betraying public trust by allocating and receiving funds for purchasing expensive vehicles, especially SUVs.

He expressed concern that this practice is unfair to Liberian taxpayers, especially considering the challenging economic conditions faced by many in the country. According to him, it is unthinkable that as direct leaders of the people, lawmakers would be elated to live plush lives, purchasing US$45,000 SUVs while the people remain in abject poverty.

Dr. Moniba highlighted the contrast between the legislators' expenditure on vehicles and the pressing needs of the healthcare system, infrastructure, and education in Liberia.

He expressed dismay over the Legislature's decision to spend over US$3 million on vehicles while still receiving well over US$10,000 in salary and benefits, pointing out the stark contrast with the country's poor infrastructure and living conditions.

"We will never build Liberia when legislators, cabinet ministers, and other senior government officials live like kings while over five million people live like peasants and strangers in their own homes," he said.

Moniba's criticism comes as all 73 members of the House of Representatives have received US$45,000 for vehicles, with the amount due again in three years, entitling lawmakers to $90,000 for two SUVs over six years. Members of the Senate also receive US$45,000 for vehicles, bringing the total expenditure to US$4.6 million over six years, which would rise to US$9.2 million if no increase is made.

Unlike vehicles owned by the executive and judiciary, lawmakers' vehicles become their property after their six-year tenure. If re-elected, they are entitled to two new vehicles for the next six years.

He suggested alternative uses for the funds, such as upgrading medical facilities, providing training for healthcare staff, investing in ambulance services, and improving educational institutions. Dr. Moniba emphasized the importance of prioritizing public services and supporting essential workers such as police officers and teachers.

Moniba argued that the funds spent on vehicles could have upgraded 13 major clinics and hospitals, providing 24-hour solar energy, air conditioning, new beds, computer systems, and pharmacy upgrades, as well as refresher training for nursing staff at a cost of US$250,000 each, saving thousands of lives.

He added that the amount could have purchased 42 modern ambulances at US$75,000 each, which would have saved an estimated 35,000 lives per year, or built a modern landfill to alleviate the trash-filled streets.

"The sad thing is," Moniba lamented, the same budget they approved only gives police officers US$150 a month; our government teachers even less; and our civil servants barely enough to feed their families and transport themselves to work each month."

He suggested that the US$45,000 could also have provided a US$500 yearly raise to the 6,000 men and women of the police force, offering them a respectable salary to avoid resorting to begging.

According to him, the US$45,000 could have been used to upgrade at least 100 government schools with solar electricity, computer and science labs, and materials at a cost of US$30,000 each.

Moniba also noted that the funds could have upgraded the Dogliotti School of Medicine to better train young Liberians to serve rural towns and villages.

"Or transform the MVTC into one of West Africa's leading technical and vocational training schools by purchasing modern training equipment, helping to prepare Liberia's youth for the future," he said.