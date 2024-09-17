Liberia: Judiciary 'Rebranding' Project On Course

Everyone knows that the Liberian justice system needs drastic and robust reform and rebranding, but what everyone doesn't know is how this rebranding process can or should be done. However, no one is better suited to lead this discussion and the process than Chief Justice Sie-A-Nyene Yuoh.

The head of the Liberian Judiciary, considered by many as a reformist and forward thinking (progressive) individual, has been finding creative ways to make the third branch of the Liberian government what it ought to be: a place of sanctity, serenity, and dispenser of fair and equal justice.

When she took over the mantle of authority as the third female Chief Justice of the Republic of Liberia on October 10, 2022, Chief Justice Sie-A-Nyene G. Yuoh, declared: "I am fully aware that with the recent change in the administration of the Supreme Court (having succeeded Former Chief Justice Francis Korkpor), there are diverse expectations from all sectors of our society, including the international community, and even within the Judiciary. This means that all are interested in knowing the plans of the third female Chief Justice. We will endeavor to bring the needed reforms that will make our justice system more vibrant and serve our people."

She added: "I am positive that even as I am speaking at this very moment, many stakeholders are willing to embrace the needed reforms that I will institute."

Under her leadership, the judiciary has since launched a 5-Year Strategic Plan to improve the Justice system, vowing to push for sustained reforms in line with priority areas of the Judiciary.

The five-year strategic plan for the judiciary was launched on February 6, 2024, with five thematic areas: Quality and Expanded Infrastructure for Increased Access to Justice; A more Professional and Competent Judiciary personnel and Efficient Case Management for Improved Access to Justice.

The fourth objective focuses on improved administration of criminal justice, while the fifth strategic objective aims to enhance constitutional rights litigation and judicial integrity.

Justice Yuoh named improved administration of justice, infrastructural development and judiciary integrity, among others, as top priorities.

"The plan is a roadmap for development aimed at informing Government, national stakeholders, and development partners, to support its implementation," she stated recently at a ceremony, noting that the plan is also the embodiment of overwhelming challenges confronting the Judiciary over decades.

"Our five-year strategic plan for the Judiciary focuses on rebranding, quality infrastructure, professional development, efficient case management, improved criminal justice, and enhanced constitutional litigation," the Chief Justice has repeatedly said in many of her public speeches.

Key initiatives include reviewing court rules, professional codes, and judicial conduct, aiming to address delays and improve access to justice.

Chief Justice Yuoh recently emphasized the need for a reorientation of the entire justice sector to the mission and vision of the rebranding agenda.

Justice Yuoh said under her leadership, the judiciary has begun the reorientation of staff through training and workshops.

The first phase of reorientation workshops was held in the southeast region in February. The workshops focused on the new five-year strategic plan and the rebranding of the Liberian judiciary.

A routine training scheme was also initiated to improve the skills and knowledge of judicial employees. Training has however commenced for directors and their deputies to enhance work output and overall human capacity.

The expected outcome of the training includes, but is not limited to, institutional changes and behavioral modifications by justice sector actors, as well as public awareness to improve public confidence.

It is also expected that the Office of the Court Administrator, Public Information Department, and Judicial Institute are leading the reorientation of judicial employees.

The Supreme Court plans to modernize magisterial courts and has emphasized the importance of financial autonomy to maintain judicial independence.

Review of Court Rules and Professional Codes

As part of the Judiciary's five-year plan, it will review court rules, professional codes for lawyers, and the judicial canon for judges.

A review committee has been established, chaired by former Chief Justice Francis S. Korkpor, Sr, to bring these instruments up to date. The last review and amendment to these documents was done in 1999.

The review is expected to address challenges in implementing court judgments and curb fueling of suits.

The committee includes Justice Yusuf Kaba, who also represents the Supreme Court on the committee.

It is being reported that Justice Yusuf Kaba has already toured several magisterial courts in various counties to assess their conditions. Many of the courts were noticed to be in deplorable conditions, posing serious health hazards to magistrates, staff, and litigants.

The Supreme Court has commended the magistrates for their work under such harsh conditions as the national government commits to alleviating the extreme hardship and embarrassment faced by magisterial courts.

Proposed modernization of magisterial courts

The Supreme Court has prepared a prototype for the construction of modernized magisterial courts in Liberia under the leadership of Chief Justice Sie-A-Nyene Yuoh.

The Chief Justice has however proposed the architectural design for the modernized magisterial courts to replace the aforementioned structures which were built under the United Nations Mission In Liberia (UNMIL) quick impact project.

The UNMIL quick impact project was a program introduced by the UN Mission in Liberia after the 2003 war in Liberia.

The proposed design includes a large courtroom, smaller courtrooms, magistrates' chambers, and various support facilities. The modernized courts will represent a national government with a functional judiciary.