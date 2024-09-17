Nigeria: Ondo Guber - Farmers in Forest Reserves Endorse Aiyedatiwa

Farmers residing in Ondo State's government reserve areas have thrown their support behind Governor Lucky Aiyedatiwa in the November 16 governorship election.

They pledged their unwavering loyalty to Aiyedatiwa, describing him as "the right and credible candidate".

At a meeting held at their leader Chief Albert Ewerinde Adetona's residence in Ondo town, the farmers saw Aiyedatiwa's candidacy as a divine mandate to salvage Ondo State from collapse.

The meeting, attended by all community representatives, unanimously resolved to mobilize thousands of members to support and vote for the Governor.

Aiyedatiwa's administration has shown deep concern for the welfare of the masses, particularly farmers. His projects include:

Construction of New Farm Settlement Roads: in Akure South/North Local Government Areas, Agricultural Inputs Supply Agency (AISA): ensuring year-round availability of agricultural inputs, Ondo State Agribusiness Empowerment Centre (OSAEC): empowering farmers and Cocoa Revolution and Management Agency: boosting cocoa production.

The farmers praised Aiyedatiwa's special intervention in their welfare and urged eligible voters to cast their votes for him, citing his proven track record. Leaders from various farm settlements promised Aiyedatiwa would secure the highest number of votes in their communities.

Notable attendees included: Chief Abidolu Bale of Olorunsogo, Kahi Olonileowo Oloja of Oloja Oloruntedo, Chief Rotimi of Ikawo Village, Phillip Banjo, General Chairman of Laoso Community and Chief Adekunle Akinwale Bale of Abana Village.

Chief Adetona assured the All Progressives Congress of the group's votes and unwavering support.