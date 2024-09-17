Nigeria: Group Donates N20m to Borno Flood Victims, 10m for Research

Dr. Sa'id Alkali Kori, the founder of Thinklab Group Limited, has donated 20 million Naira to the Borno State Government to support the relief efforts for the recent flood disaster in Maiduguri and Jere in Borno State.

The gesture was described as a remarkable display of philanthropy and corporate social responsibility.

Additionally, Dr. Kori has announced a long-term intervention of Ten Million Naira research grant for research on Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) and Control measures to mitigate the effects of future disasters.

The donation which was graciously received by a delegation from the Borno State Government, according to a statement,was made through Thinklab Charity Foundation, the charitable arm of Thinklab Group Limited and was presented by Dr. Abba Damuna, Director of Projects, Thinklab Group Limited, accompanied by other delegates from the organization.

"Dr. Kori, a renowned entrepreneur and philanthropist, has consistently demonstrated his commitment to giving back to the community through various charitable initiatives. This latest donation is a testament to his dedication to supporting those in need and his passion for making a positive impact in society."

"The flood disaster in Maiduguri and Jere has left a trail of destruction, with many families displaced and properties destroyed. The Borno State Government has been working tirelessly to provide relief to the affected communities, and this donation from Thinklab Group Limited is a significant boost to their efforts."

"We are deeply moved by the suffering of the people of Borno State and are committed to supporting the government's efforts to provide relief to the affected communities," said Dr. Kori.

"Through Thinklab Charity Foundation, we aim to make a meaningful difference in the lives of those affected by this disaster. Our long-term intervention of Ten Million Naira research grant on ESG and Control measures will help identify sustainable solutions to mitigate the effects of future disasters."

The Borno State Government delegation expressed their heartfelt gratitude to Dr. Kori and Thinklab Group Limited for their generosity, adding "We are thankful for this kind gesture from Dr. Kori and Thinklab Group Limited.This donation will go a long way in supporting our relief efforts and providing succour to the victims of the flood disaster."

"Thinklab Group Limited is a leading company in Nigeria, known for its innovative solutions and commitment to corporate social responsibility. The company's charitable arm, Thinklab Charity Foundation, has been involved in various philanthropic initiatives, including education, healthcare, and disaster relief. This donation is a testament to the company's dedication to giving back to the community and making a positive impact in society."

"As the people of Borno State continue to face the challenges posed by the flood disaster, the support from Thinklab Group Limited and other organizations is a beacon of hope for a better future."