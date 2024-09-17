Africa: Sterling Bank Adopts Africa's First Indigenous Core Banking Solution

17 September 2024
Vanguard (Lagos)
By Peter Egwuatu

Sterling Bank Limited has migrated to what is believed to be the continent's first ever indigenous core banking solution called SeaBaaS.

The implementation of SeaBaaS, developed by Peerless, marks the completion of a new banking system announced to customers in August 2024.

According to a statement from the bank, the strategic move positions Nigeria as a leader in digital banking, driven by local talents and cutting-edge technology.

"Leveraging advanced data analytics and artificial intelligence, the system promises to enhance customer experience and operational efficiency, providing smarter, faster financial services" the statement added.

Speaking on the achievement, Abubakar Suleiman, CEO of Sterling Bank, said SeaBaaS is the first fully developed core banking platform that is wholly built and owned by an African technology company.

He described the development as the start of a new revolution in Africa's drive for economic self-sufficiency, noting that the intellectual property underpinning SeaBaas will be available to partners across the continent in the coming months.

Read the original article on Vanguard.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2024 Vanguard. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.