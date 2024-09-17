Nigeria: Child Nutrition - Sokoto Govt Partners Unicef

*'1.5m Sokoto children lack birth records'

Governor Ahmed Aliyu of Sokoto State has assured the United Nations Children's Fund (UNICEF) of his administration's determination to key into the children's nutrition funds in the interest of the state's children.

Governor Aliyu spoke weekend when he received the UNICEF's Country Representative, Christien Muduate, on a courtesy call in Government House, Sokoto.

The involvement of the state government in the nutrition funds is geared towards ensuring that children in the state derive maximum benefit from the funds, the governor enthused.

His words: "I assure you that in a couple of weeks, we will make funds available for the nutrition funds."

In another related development, UNICEF revealed that 1.5 million children under the age of five in the state lack birth records.

The agency country

representative Cristian Munduate stated this during a courtesy call on the wife of Sokoto State Governor, Hajia Fatima Aliyu in Sokoto and also urged the state to intensify efforts on the birth registration of children so as to properly plan for their health care and education.

She sought for a collaboration with wife of the state governor, Hajiya Fatima Aliyu to improve birth registration and nutrition issues in the state.

Meanwhile, while commending the UNICEF for its various intervention programmes on children, such as protecting the rights of children and preventing the spread of diseases, Governor Aliyu restated his administration's commitment towards investing on issues affecting children in the state.

He added that the present administration has introduced several programmes to cater for the needs of the children in the areas of healthcare delivery and education, among others.

Earlier, the UNICEF County Representative, Christien Muduate, extolled Governor Aliyu's efforts in the areas of education, healthcare delivery as well the interest he has shown on children's nutrition.

According to her, the unwavering commitment exhibited by Governor Aliyu on children's nutrition would go a long way in ensuring that more children benefited from the progrmme across the state.

She further so

licited for stronger partnership with the state government in the overall interest of the state. The courtesy call later went into a closed-door session.

During her visit to the Sokoto First Lady, UNICEF Country Director Cristian Munduate said: "Let me tell you Sokoto State has over 1.5 million children under five years who have not been registered. And having a certificate when you are born, not only gives you the right to have an official name, but also it can help households, families and children to have better access to social services such as health, nutrition and education," Cristian stated.

The UNICEF boss who came to Sokoto to inaugurate the Special Care Baby Unit added that, aside wanting to move faster in reaching children who are not yet immunized, they equally concerned about birth registration.

While advising against delivery at home, Ms. Cristian applauded Sokoto governor's wife as a very committed leader in the state who is leading programmes that devoted to supporting children.

"We know as the wife of the governor, you can reach the people and the governor on the importance of social services", Ms. Cristian enthused.

Responding wife of the Sokoto State governor, Hajiya Fatima Aliyu, assured Nigeria Country Representative of her readiness to work with the agency on birth registration and nutrition in the state.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Nigeria International Organisations Children By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

,Hajiya Fatima Aliyu further said she really appreciates the efforts of UNICEF in catering for children welfare in all ramifications..

She further pledged her support for UNICEF saying, "I want to assure you that, I am hundred percent ready to give UNICEF the maximum support needed to archived the desired success".

Continuing, the governor's wife said, she appreciates the idea of birth registration, noting that, any nation that does not know her legitimate citizens through accurate data cannot plan well for them.

UNICEF had earlier said the Special Care Baby Unit (SCBU) to be inaugurated will mark a significant achievement in improving maternal and newborn healthcare services in Sokoto State.

"The SCBU, funded by UNICEF's internal regular resources and GAVI, and constructed by UNICEF on behalf of the Sokoto State Government, will provide specialized care for sick and small newborns," UNICEF said.