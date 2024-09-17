Nigeria: Ademola Lookman's Goal Inspires Atalanta to Victory Against Fiorentina

Nigerian international, Ademola Lookman, helped Atalanta to comeback from a goal down to beat Fiorentina 3-2 in an Italian Serie A game on Sunday evening.

The Ballon d'Or nominee who is also in the running for African Player of the Year, had before his goal provided an assist that helped the UEFA Europa League holders draw level with Fiorentina with scores at one all.

Atalanta however again fell behind at home when Moise Keane fired the visitors into the lead again in the 32nd minute.

But Atalanta who lost their last two games (2-1 at Torino and 4-0 at champions Inter Milan), were not ready to throw a third match in a row. They dug deep and

sensationally turned the match on its head on the stroke of half-time.

Ederson whipped in a dangerous ball, allowing a towering Charles De Ketelaere

to bury his header from close range.

Just one minute later, a stunned Fiorentina defence let Lookman speed away on the left, and the Europa League final hero cut in to roll inside David De Gea's near post for the first half to end 3-2 in favour of Atalanta.

That goal was Lookman's first in his first start of the new season.

There was a more muted feel to the restart, but what few chances presented themselves were for the hosts to extend their lead. Somehow Raoul Bellanova

failed to nudge past the goalkeeper following a defensive mix-up, before Lookman sliced wide after some fluid link-up play with Retegui.

Their dominance continued, and if it wasn't for a variety of saves from De Gea to deny each of De Ketelaere, Davide Zappacosta and Lookman, the Nerazzurri would have been well out of sight.

Lookman then skied a clear chance as he looked to cap off what had been a stellar display, but that wasn't pivotal in the end as Fiorentina never got their attack going beyond the break and failed to to salvage a point.

Getting revenge for a 3-2 loss in this fixture at the end of the last campaign, Atalanta got their start to the season back on track after two consecutive defeats, while the visitors saw a seven-match unbeaten league run come to an end having led twice.

Atalanta now have six points from four matches