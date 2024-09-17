In a thrilling conclusion to the 2nd edition of the Soccer for Peace Tournament 2024, FC Fassell of Liberia emerged victorious, clinching the title after a series of remarkable performances that captivated football fans across the region. With a commanding 5 goals scored throughout the tournament and only 2 goals conceded, FC Fassell demonstrated their strength, resilience, and tactical brilliance on the pitch, ultimately taking home the coveted trophy.

The final match saw FC Fassell secure their championship status with a solid 2-1 victory against Mighty Barrolle in the last and final match of the tournament, capping off an exciting tournament that brought together teams from across West Africa. The tactical excellence of Fassell's team, combined with their unyielding spirit, set them apart from their competitors.

Cassell Anthony Kuoh, the Chairman and President of FC Fassell, expressed immense pride and joy following the win. Speaking after the match, Kuoh said, "This victory is not just for FC Fassell, but for the entire nation of Liberia. We believe in the power of football to unite, and today we have shown that through teamwork, discipline, and dedication, anything is possible. This tournament has not only brought joy to fans but also strengthened the bonds of peace and unity in the region. We are proud to have hosted this incredible event and to have played a role in promoting peace through sport."

Kuoh also took the opportunity to thank the participating teams, including Loto Popo of Benin, FC Kallon of Sierra Leone, and Mighty Barrolle of Liberia, for their contributions to making this year's tournament a success. "This is more than just a football tournament; it's a platform for peace and social cohesion in our region. I want to extend my gratitude to all the teams that participated and contributed to the spirit of the Soccer for Peace Tournament," he added.

Head Coach of FC Fassell Ian Minnart, reflecting on the tournament, praised the players' resilience and dedication, stating, "We came into this tournament with a mission to win, and the boys delivered. It wasn't easy, but the hard work and unity among the players paid off. This victory sets a strong foundation for our upcoming league campaign, and I believe we will carry this momentum into October."

Looking ahead, FC Fassell's focus now shifts to the Liberian National League, which kicks off in October 2024. "We have tasted victory here, and now our sights are set on the national league. This win gives us confidence, but we know there's more work to be done. Our goal is to continue improving and to represent Liberia on a higher stage," the coach added.

With FC Fassell's win, the Soccer for Peace Tournament once again proves that football is more than just a game--it's a bridge for peace, unity, and progress. Fans can look forward to an exciting 2024-2025 season as FC Fassell continues to raise the bar for Liberian football. As the team basks in their well-deserved victory, the road ahead promises more exciting football and continued efforts to use the sport as a tool for social good.

The FC Fassell Soccer for Peace Tournament 2024 has concluded, but its legacy of promoting harmony and goodwill across borders will continue to resonate throughout the region. Cassell Anthony Kuoh summed it up best: "Football has the power to change the world. This tournament is proof that through sport, we can build a more peaceful and united future for all."