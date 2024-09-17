Ghana: Lions Devour Hearts At Kpando

Heart of Lions emerged victors in the battle of the 'Hearts' when they handed Hearts of Oak a 2-0 defeat in their match day two encounter of the Ghana Premier League (GPL) at Kpando, yesterday.

Coming from a match day one loss to GPL new entrants, Holy Stars, the Phobians were confident of returning to winning ways.

But in the Lion's den, that proved too costly despite the good fight staged by the Phobians in 80 minutes and were poised to at least earn a point.

However, when the Lions roared in the 83rd minute, the Phobians conceded the first goal through Nana Oppong for the leader.

Midfielder Ishmael Addo doubled the lead to secure the victory in the latter part of the match to seal the win to pile more misery on the Phobians.

At the University of Ghana Stadium, Legon, on Saturday, Medeama SC recorded their second Ghana Premier League (GPL) win this season with a hard-earned 1-0 win over Legon Cities.

The only goal of the match came through versatile defender, Kamaradini Mamudu, in the 18th minute when he poked home from close range.

Although both sides were evenly matched with each side threatening the goalkeepers sporadically, it was the visitors who broke the deadlock with Kamaradini tapping home from close range after Emmanuel Cudjoe's header from a Fatawu Sulemana free kick was deflected onto his path by goalkeeper Kwame Aziz.

The hosts, who lost their opening day fixture 2-1 to Bibiani Gold Stars, enjoyed the better of the possession, with Medeama's keeper, Appiah Kubi, doing well to keep his side in the lead at the break with some good saves.