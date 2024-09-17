Ghana: KIC Fellow Wins 2024 Gogettaz Agripreneur Prize Competition

DR Mohammed Faried, a fellow of the Kosmos Innovation Centre and the Chief Executive Officer and Co-Founder of Kodu Technology, has emerged as one of the grand prize winners for the 2024 GoGettaz Agripreneurs Prize Competition at the Africa Food Systems forum.

Kodu Pad, a groundbreaking invention put together by himself and team, captured the attention of judges and audiences at the event held in Kigali, Rwanda.

The product is an ecofriendly sanitary pad manufactured from agricultural waste such as the fibers of bananas and plantains.

Kodu Pad is not only sustainable but has proven to be a healthier option as opposed to other products.

Dr Faried's pitch, which stood out for its ingenuity, landed him a prize of USD$50,000 for the scaling of his business.

The 2024 edition of the GoGettaz Agripreneurs Prize which received about 2,000 applications, selected its winners from among 12 finalists hailing from 11 different African countries through a rigorous process.

A statement issued in Accra on Friday by the organisers said, "This journey to victory for Kodu Technology, producers of the Kodu Pad, began some years ago when Dr Faried and team participated in the AgriTech Classic Challenge of the Kosmos Innovation Centre. Through tailor-made capacity building sessions and mentorship programmes, they honed their skills and refined their innovation."

Looking ahead, Dr Faried on behalf of his team, expressed enthusiasm and optimism about the future of Kodu Pad.

He and his team are now focused on improving the banana fiber extraction procedure, one of the biggest challenges of the project.

"To players in the nation's agricultural ecosystem, the success of Kodu Technology is a testament to the transformative impact of the Kosmos Innovation Centre, which continues to nurture

young innovators and equip them with the tools and knowledge needed to excel," the statement disclosed.

GoGettaz Africa is a partnership initiative co-founded by Yara International and the Econet Group.

The competition identifies young African founders of high-potential agrifood businesses between the ages of 18 to 35, and supports them with investment, leadership development, mentorship, visibility and partnerships to scale their ventures.