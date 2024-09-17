Ghana: Trailer Accident Causes Gridlock On Mallam-Kasoa Highway

A trailer carrying 600 bags of kola nuts was involved in an accident on the Mallam-Kasoa Highway yesterday morning, causing significant traffic congestion.

The incident, which occurred around 9 a.m., involved a trailer with registration number WR 294-16.

According to eyewitnesses, the accident happened when a speeding motorcyclist abruptly crossed the path of the trailer.

In an attempt to avoid a collision, the driver of the trailer swerved onto the pavement, causing the vehicle to overturn and block the entire stretch of the road.

Though no casualties were reported, the accident resulted in a severe traffic jam that lasted for hours.

Both vehicle and pedestrian movement were disrupted as the overturned trailer obstructed the entire highway. Vehicles were rerouted to the opposite lane, converting the double-lane stretch into a single lane, further worsening the gridlock.

A towing vehicle arrived promptly at the scene but had to wait for nearly two hours until sympathisers cleared the bags of kola nuts from the road. Eyewitness Alfred Ocansey, who was part of the rescue effort, described the situation as fortunate, stating that the outcome could have been much worse if the road had been busier.

"I saw how it all happened. This accident could have been avoided if the motor rider was not careless. We could not even find him after the incident," Ocansey remarked

The situation also attracted hawkers who capitalised on the stranded commuters by selling water and snacks along the congested highway.

Police officers arrived at the scene shortly after the accident and worked to manage the traffic, which had come to a standstill. They directed vehicles onto the opposite lane, allowing traffic to flow slowly.

AN accountant who dishonestly appropriated GH¢40, 433.50 from the Ghana Police Church has been sentenced to two years in prison by an Adentan Circuit Court.

Edward Unicorn, 32, told the court that he used the money to wager bets and asked for the court to grant him bail to work and pay it off.

Unicorn was charged with stealing. He pled guilty with an explanation.

"I spent the money by playing Aviator (an online betting game). I staked it and never won. I was desperate to win but lost.

"I was addicted to Aviator, so my brother referred me to a doctor at Korle Bu Teaching Hospital. I called him twice and I never went to see him.

"I put in the GH¢40, 000 bit by bit. I was desperate to win," he explained.

The court, presided over by Mrs Sedinam Awo Kwadam, convicted him on his own plea.

It directed that Unicorn's should pay GH¢5,000, and an amount of GH¢2,775 retrieved from the accused be given to the Ghana Police Church.

The prosecution, led by Chief Inspector Anim Darko, said the complainant is a police officer and the chaplain of the church.

He said Unicorn worked as the accountant for the church.

In June 2024, Unicorn was employed by the church.

He was responsible for the collection of cash from ushers who received the offertory in church.

Unicorn also oversaw the management of the church's mobile money accounts, preparation of payroll, and monthly reports to the Financial Committee.

The prosecution further stated that because of the position he held at the church, he always had access to the church's mobile money, enabling him to have direct control over the cash flow into the church account.

The court heard that on August 17, 2024, at about 19:00 hours, Unicorn left work and carried the church mobile money phone with him.

According to the prosecution, Unicorn proceeded to Jerry's Pub and met a friend, Wishwell Kofi Yorke, for a drink.

Unicorn then hired two Nigerian prostitutes, and then went to the Purple Pub at Osu to continue their fun.

The prosecution said Unicorn made a GH¢136 payment from the church Momo account at the Purple Pub between 01:00 hours on August 17, 2024, and 07:22 hours on August 18, 2024.

Investigations found that on August 18, 2024, Unicorn deposited GH¢18,303 to Wishwell Kofi Yorke's momo account and GH¢13,588 to his personal momo account, and used all of it to play Aviator, an online betting game.

The prosecutor indicated that Unicorn, knowing he would be caught, pretended to have a mental condition, and was taken to the Ghana Police Hospital before being directed to the Accra Psychiatric Hospital, where he was treated and discharged.

It said that on August 19, 2024, the complainant detected the theft and lodged a complaint