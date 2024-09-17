Nigeria: Appeal From the Diocese of Maiduguri Hit By the Worst Flood in the Last 30 Years - 'We Ask for Your Prayers and Material Aid'

17 September 2024
Fides News Agency (Vatican)

Abuja — "The severity of this flood has far exceeded what the government and all of us estimated, marking it the most catastrophic flood in Maiduguri in over three decades," says a report sent to Fides by the diocese of Maiduguri, the capital of Borno State, in north-eastern Nigeria, affected by floods caused by the collapse of the Alau dam (see Fides, 13/9/2024).

"The flood's unprecedented scale has presented challenges beyond our previous experiences as more than half of the city is under water. Many lives have been lost and properties worth billions of naira, including livelihoods have been lost too," the report said, adding that more than one million people have been affected by the floods, of whom 410,000 have been displaced. "The flood, which began over the weekend and worsened in the following days, was the direct result of excess water from the Alau Dam. The collapse of the spillways unleashed a significant surge of water downstream, causing widespread flooding in the surrounding communities. Efforts are ongoing by government and relevant agencies to evacuate and resettle residents in the affected areas, while efforts are also on the way to ensure the provision of food, shelter, and medical assistance, but the situation is overwhelming. Displaced persons camps that were officially closed by the government have been re-opened to accommodate people who lost their homes in the floods." "As for the Catholic Church, the Diocesan Secretariat and St. Patrick's Cathedral are all flooded. The following Parishes were also affected badly, St. John Custom, St. Michael Railway, and St Augustine Gwange. Although we are still carrying out the assessment of the disaster, we are estimating over 20,000 Catholics, were affected. "More than 40% of the city is still submerged in the waters. It is difficult to ascertain the extent of loss of lives and property. Measures are being put in place, data are also being collected for an accurate and detailed categorization of the losses." The report concludes with an appeal for solidarity: "May the Almighty God help us overcome this catastrophe and alleviate all our suffering. We ask for special prayers for the families and all those affected by the flood that God may give them strength and consolation. We also ask for financial support to enable the Diocese to support the flood victims. The most urgent needs are food, medical/hygiene assistance and temporary shelter."

Read the original article on Agenzia Fides.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2024 Fides News Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.