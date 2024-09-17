Nigeria: Don't Hold Meetings During School Hours, Oyo Govt. Warns Head Teachers

The Oyo State Government on Tuesday in Ibadan warned head teachers in all public primary schools against holding any form of meeting during school hours.

Dr Nureni Adeniran, Chairman of Oyo State Universal Basic Education Board (OYO-SUBEB), gave the warning while monitoring schools' resumption.

He said the development was to ensure strict adherence to the unified school time-table in all public schools in the state.

"This is a warning to all head teachers and teachers to desist from holding meetings during school hours.

"Henceforth, any primary school head-teacher who indulges in such an act will be severely dealt with," Adeniran said.

He appealed to unions and associations within the basic education sub-sector "to adhere to the warning as the new session begins".

The OYO-SUBEB Chairman directed the Education Secretaries to disseminate the information to all head teachers in their respective local government universal basic education authorities.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that the OYO-SUBEB Chairman who expressed satisfaction with the turnout of pupils in public schools urged the teachers to be dedicated to duty.

He reiterated the commitment of Gov. Seyi Makinde's administration towards the delivery of quality education in the state's public schools.