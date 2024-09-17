Nigeria: Taraba Embarks On Ambitious Six-Month School Construction Project

Governor Dr. Agbu Kefas has set a six-month timeline for constructing and furnishing primary and secondary schools across Taraba State's 16 local government areas .

This rapid school replication project will utilize innovative building technology to create more durable learning structures.

At Jauro-Yinu Primary School, Dr. Kefas launched the training of 100 selected youths in this new technology, provided by South African firm Hydraform.

The state has acquired machines for producing Hydraform bricks, and trainees will acquire skills in this technology.

Dr. Kefas emphasized, "These state-of-the-art machines will revolutionize our building processes. We will construct modern, well-equipped schools across the 16 LGAs within six months, providing a conducive learning environment for our children."

Key Features of the Project: Free Education: Provision of free education for primary and secondary schools, backed by necessary infrastructure, Job Creation: Transfer of new building technology skills to youths, leading to job creation and poverty reduction, Innovative Building Technology: Use of Hydraform machines for durable and cost-effective construction, and Statewide Deployment: 45 Hydraform block molding machines to be deployed across the state

The country representative of Hydraform, Abdulhakeem Huthman, praised Taraba State as a trailblazer in cost-effective building material development. Education Commissioner Dr. Augustina Godwin applauded the governor's initiative, highlighting the importance of scaling up manpower in building technology.

With this project, Taraba State aims to provide quality education and infrastructure, ensuring a brighter future for its children.