Nigeria: Akwa Ibom Is APC State, Unfortunately Controlled By PDP Gov - Enang

Senator Ita Enang has confidently declared that Akwa Ibom state is dominated by the All Progressives Congress (APC), but unfortunately controlled by the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) government. Enang boasted that APC will justify this perception by winning the October 5 Local Government (LG) elections.

Speaking in Uyo, Enang highlighted APC's preparedness for the upcoming LG polls, with Senate President Godswill Akpabio and APC National Chairman Abdullahi Ganduje set to flag off the campaigns in Ikot Ekpene.

"We are confident that with President Bola Tinubu's bold step ensuring LG autonomy, we will contest and win all 31 LGs," Enang stated. "Akwa Ibom is APC, but controlled by PDP. We respect the governor and government, but we are the majority."

Enang criticized the performance of LGs in Akwa Ibom, citing untapped capacities in road maintenance, education, agriculture, and land management.

APC is optimistic about the elections, trusting Governor Umo Eno's promise of a free and fair process. However, Enang expressed doubts about the impartiality of AKISIEC Chairman Elder Aniedi Ikoiwak.

The APC Campaign Council chair attributed his skepticism to Ikoiwak's past conduct, including complaints during his INEC tenure. Still, Enang hopes for a changed approach.

Addressing internal conflicts within APC Akwa Ibom, Enang noted that a Reconciliation Committee, led by him, has made progress in uniting aggrieved members.

"With respect to our leaders, chapters, and blocs, and Senate President Akpabio's leadership, we're willing to come together and win," Enang concluded.