Nigeria: Spotify Celebrates Wizkid's 'Ojuelegba' 10th Anniversary

Spotify, an online streaming platform, on Tuesday celebrated Wizkid's "Ojuelegba" 10 years anniversary.

Phiona Okumu, Spotify's Head of Music, Sub Saharan Africa, in a statement in Lagos, said the song had so far recorded over 55 million streams since its release in 2014.

Okumu said Spotify had released a special anniversary film to celebrate this milestone, capturing the song's influence and journey over the years.

"Today marks the 10th anniversary of Wizkid's groundbreaking single, "Ojuelegba", a song that helped define the global rise of Afrobeats and continues to resonate with millions of listeners around the world.

"Since its release in 2014, Ojuelegba has achieved more than 55 million streams on Spotify, hitting that milestone in April 2024.

"From reaching one million streams in August 2015 to crossing the 10 million mark by January 2018, Ojuelegba's journey to over 55 million streams on Spotify a decade later, reflects the global growth of Afrobeats and its increasing presence on the world stage.

"The song's success stems from its strong and widespread popularity across diverse markets. Over the last decade, Spotify data shows an impressive global reach for "Ojuelegba.

"The United States, United Kingdom, France, Nigeria, and the Netherlands are the top five countries streaming the song.

"During this time, the song has solidified Wizkid's legacy as one of Africa's most influential artistes," she said.

Okumu noted that Spotify's data revealed the city streaming Ojuelegba the most as Lagos, particularly in the month of August.

She explained that the song paid homage to Ojuelegba, one of the most popular places in Lagos.

"Following Lagos, the cities of London, Port Harcourt, Abuja, and Nairobi round out the top five cities streaming "Ojuelegba".

"This list showcases the song's continued dominance in major cities across Wizkid's home country, Nigeria and globally.

"Ojuelegba is popular amongst audiences of all age, the largest demographic in the past year has 43 per cent of listeners aged 18 to 24. This highlights its ongoing relevance to today's youth.

"The song has also drawn significant interest from older listeners, with 23 per cent of plays coming from individyals aged 25 to 29, and 13 per cent from those aged 30 to 34."

According to her, Ojuelegba is seen as a cultural phenomenon and not just a hit song.

She said the lyrics captured the essence of Wizkid's journey, blending the vibrancy of Lagos street culture with a message of resilience and hope.

She noted that the music had become a gateway for many international listeners into the world of Nigerian music, influencing artistes, fans, and industry insiders alike.

"With its 10th anniversary, Ojuelegba continues to be celebrated as one of the most iconic Afrobeats tracks of all time, and a testament to the power of African music on the global stage," she said.