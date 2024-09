Nigeria: Tinubu Signs Arms Control Centre Bill Into Law

President Bola Tinubu has assented to the Bill establishing the National Center for the Control of small arms and light weapons (NCCSALW) to curb proliferation of small arms and light weapons in the country.

National Security Adviser, Mallam Nuhu Ribadu disclosed this on Tuesday at the workshop on gender mainstreaming in preventing the proliferation of small arms and light weapons in Nigeria and West Africa.

The NSA who was represented by the Director External Affairs, Office of the NSA, Am. Ibrahim Babani said the workshop aims to address an issue of immense importance to Nigeria's national security.

The NSA said that the President's assent to the bill was a major milestone in the government's commitment to curbing the proliferation of illegal arms.

According to him, this legislative backing strengthens the centre's mandate and paves the way for more coordinated and decisive action.

Ribadu also emphasised the need for gender mainstreaming in preventing the proliferation of small arms and light weapons in the country.

He commended the National Coordinator and the entire team at the National Centre for the Control of Small Arms and Light Weapons for their dedication in organising the very important workshop, adding that their tireless efforts towards addressing the proliferation of small arms and light weapons in Nigeria were "invaluable"

He stressed that the workshop was anchored on key international frameworks, including United Nations Security Council Resolution 1325.

According to him, the resolution emphasised the critical need to protect women from the impacts of conflict while also ensuring their full participation in peacebuilding and security initiatives.

"Moreover, the ECOWAS Convention on Small Arms and Light Weapons underscores the collective responsibility of our region in cutting the spread of these dangerous weapons, which disproportionately affect women and children in conflict zones.

"The importance of gender mainstreaming in preventing the proliferation of SALW cannot be overstated as it strengthens our strategies, and ensures that our approach to security is inclusive and sustainable," he said.

Ribadu commended the centre for their efforts towards addressing the proliferation of small arms and light weapons in Nigeria.

The National Coordinator of NCCSALW, DIG Johnson Kokumo (Rtd), said the centre has in recent times, made some significant achievements in the fight against illegal proliferation of small arms and light weapons.

Kokumo said the centre had on July 1, retrieved a substantial cache of illegal arms through the Nigeria Customs Service and subsequent arrest of 10 suspects involved in the illicit importation.

He said the suspects were currently being prosecuted by the NCCSALW for illegal importation into Nigeria, prohibited 544 Firearms and 112,500 rounds of cartridges contrary to Section 3 (6) of Miscellaneous Offences Act Cap M17 Laws of the Federation of Nigeria 2004 among other offences.

This, according to him, underscores the centre's commitment to not only intercepting arms but also ensuring that those responsible for these acts face the full weight of the law.

"In addition to the above, the National Centre has retrieved a total of quantity 3,383 decommissioned, unserviceable, obsolete and illicit small arms and light weapons and 26,749 various calibres of ammunition from the arms bearing agencies of government.

"Later in this quarter, NCCSALW would be conducting an Arms Destruction Exercise which is a critical step in ensuring that recovered arms are permanently removed from circulation," he said.

Kokumo said the control of small arms and light weapons proliferation was not only a national concern but also a matter of international importance.

He said that the illegal flow of small arms and light weapons had devastating consequences, fuelling violence, instability and insecurity in various parts of the world.

He added that gender mainstreaming in SALW control was not only a moral imperative but also a strategic move, considering the grave impact of armed conflict on women and children.

This, he said, highlighted the need for a gender-sensitive approach to disarmament and security policies.