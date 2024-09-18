Nigeria: First Lady Charges Women to Rewrite Nigeria's Negative Narrative Through Tech

Senator Oluremi Tinubu, wife of President Bola Tinubu and National Chairman of the Renewed Hope Initiative (RHI), has urged women to harness technology to rewrite Nigeria's negative narrative.

At the Women in Tech Skills Training for Women Entrepreneurs in the South-South Region, she emphasized the need for women to build a solid, value-based foundation to launch Nigeria into the technology world within the next decade.

Represented by Lady Valerie Siminalayi Fubara, Wife of the Rivers State Governor and State Coordinator of RHI, Senator Tinubu acknowledged Nigeria's enormous challenges and negative narrative, stressing that women must project the country positively. She noted that women play strategic roles in society but face challenges like gender bias and lack of representation.

The training program, in partnership with Huawei, aims to increase women's influence in technology in Nigeria.

Senator Tinubu cited Germany and France's success in tech as a result of deliberate planning and expressed optimism that Nigerian women can become world leaders through training and nurturing.

She encouraged women to build networks, skills, and mentorship for younger women in tech development, emphasizing the great potential inherent in women. The Renewed Hope Initiative believes every woman has great potential and urges them to support the First Lady's efforts in uplifting society.

The program is the fifth batch of RHI's Women in Tech Training, covering over four geo-political zones and 25 states in Nigeria. It aims to enable participants to drive their businesses through technology and explore opportunities globally ¹.