Algeria: Elected President of the Republic Arrives At Palace of Nations to Take Oath

Algiers — The elected President of the Republic, Abdelmadjid Tebboune, arrived Tuesday at the Palace of Nations in Club des Pins, Algiers, to take the oath, in the presence of high State officials and representatives of the high institutions of the Nation.

The President of the Republic saluted the national flag and reviewed detachments of the various forces of the People's National Army (PNA) which rendered him honors.

Upon his arrival at the Palace of Nations, the President of the Republic was welcomed by the Speaker of the Council of the Nation, Salah Goudjil, the Speaker of the People's National Assembly, Brahim Boughali, the Prime Minister, Nadir Larbaoui, the President of the Constitutional Court, Omar Belhadj, the Chief of Staff of the People's National Army (PNA), General Said Chanegriha, and the Chief of Staff at the Presidency of the Republic, Boualem Boualem.

The oath-taking takes place in line with Article 89 of the Constitution, which states that "the President of the Republic takes the oath before the people in the presence of all the high authorities of the Nation, within the week following his election. He assumes office immediately after taking the oath."