Algeria: President-Elect Abdelmadjid Tebboune Takes Oath

Algiers — The elected President of the Republic, Abdelmadjid Tebboune, took the oath on Tuesday during an official ceremony at the Palace of Nations, Algiers, in the presence of high State officials and representatives of the high institutions of the Nation.

The ceremony began with a recitation from the Holy Quran, followed by Omar Belhadj, President of the Constitutional Court, reading the Court's statement on the final results of the presidential election won by Abdelmadjid Tebboune with a rate of 84.30% of the votes cast.

In line with Article 89 of the Constitution, the President of the Republic "takes the oath before the people in the presence of all the high authorities of the Nation, within the week following his election. He assumes office immediately after taking the oath."