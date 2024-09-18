Algeria: President-Elect Abdelmadjid Tebboune Takes Oath

17 September 2024
Algerie Presse Service (Algiers)

Algiers — The elected President of the Republic, Abdelmadjid Tebboune, took the oath on Tuesday during an official ceremony at the Palace of Nations, Algiers, in the presence of high State officials and representatives of the high institutions of the Nation.

The ceremony began with a recitation from the Holy Quran, followed by Omar Belhadj, President of the Constitutional Court, reading the Court's statement on the final results of the presidential election won by Abdelmadjid Tebboune with a rate of 84.30% of the votes cast.

In line with Article 89 of the Constitution, the President of the Republic "takes the oath before the people in the presence of all the high authorities of the Nation, within the week following his election. He assumes office immediately after taking the oath."

Read the original article on Algerie Presse Service.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2024 Algerie Presse Service. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.