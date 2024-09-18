Nigeria: Reactions As Minister Says Tinubu Too Rich to Loot Nigeria's Resources

Mixed reactions have trailed comments by Ayodele Olawande, Minister of State for Youth Development, that President Bola Tinubu is an "epitome of wealth" with no interest to loot the country's resources.

VON quoted Olawande to have said this at the Joint Union Negotiating Council's week of the Federal Ministry of Youth Development branch in Abuja.

The JUNC's week was themed, "The working people in a volatile, uncertain and complex economy."

The minister urged Nigerians to be patient with Tinubu's administration, noting that in no distant time there will be positive changes.

"President Bola Ahmed Tinubu is not a pauper, he is an acknowledged epitome of wealth, and so it cannot be said of him that he desires to loot the treasury of Nigeria. He has seen money and as a result of this, he is not interested in looting the nation's treasury,"the minister said.

Following this, some Nigerians have taken to the social media platforms to share their thoughts.

@EvansOchinyere wrote: "We cannot take away the fact that he is rich, Infact everyone knows that he is rich and it's non of our business, we are only demanding good governance from him and nothing more. For now I can only commend him for the improvement in our electricity. That's it"

@Dwealthare70589: "Wealth doesn't necessarily guarantee integrity or immunity to corruption. Meanwhile how about those around him?"

@PrinceAbbey: "The president has a passion for serving and I believe God in his infinite mercy will guide him through."

@ABDULAZIZI50558: "This is deception of the highest order indeed"

On Facebook, Ikponke David Udo said: "Hmmm every day English. Can this group of people live talking and be doing the work we elected them for. Pls for God sake you people should live talked and do what Nigerian elected you people to do"

Audu A Bakura: "President Tinubu is doing well for this country and let him continue come 2027.thank you so much mr president"

Habibu Balarabe: "Let him do the work we have voted him to do, as the wealthiest president see how his people are suffering."

Abubakar Zakariyya: "We have being hearing such stories for a very long time..."