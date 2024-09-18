Nigeria: 'No More Excuses', Danjuma Asks Service Chiefs to End Killings Now

Elder statesman and former Chief of Army Staff, Gen. Theophilus Danjuma (rtd), has tasked all service chiefs to end banditry and return the country to the path of peace.

The retired top military officer, who decried the ongoing abduction and killings, said there are "no excuses" for the lingering insecurity ravaging the country.

Danjuma spoke at Armed Forces Officers' Mess in Abuja during a book launch titled: "Big Boots: Lessons from my military service", authored by Solomon Udounwa, a retired Major-General of the Nigerian Army.

He said, "Number one problem today is security. We must end the pandemic, stop the killings that are going on in our country as soon as possible. Those of you who are still serving have no excuses. Absolutely no!"

The Taraba State-born General, who was the chairman of occasion, extolled the virtues of the author and his commitment to excellence in his military career.

Responding to Danjuma's charge, the Chief of Defence Staff, Gen. Christopher Musa, said the military was well positioned and working tirelessly to restore peace across the country.

Musa stressed that the armed forces will continue to uphold the values of service, integrity and honor that define extreme military tradition.

He stated, "Let me, at least also mention to our distinguished chairman that the armed forces of Nigeria is well positioned, is willing, dedicated and committed in ensuring that we restore peace and security in our own dear country.

"We shall not be deterred. There are going to be challenges, yes, but that's why we're here. I want to assure you that we have learned a lot from your record, very, very distinguished senior officers that have modeled us all through the years. We cannot afford to fail and we will not fail."

On his part, the author said he was motivated by the desire to document his experiences for the younger generation.

"Well, I was motivated by a lot of factors. The first one is that the military profession thrives on experiential learning. That is to say, younger generations of military officers and soldiers require the experiences of those who served before them to learn whether it's issues of strategy, administration, operational management and the rest.

"If you don't document your experiences, that could be lost and then those coming behind you might not be able to learn from all the exposure and all the training that you had while in service.

"My book is going to be of interest to serving personnel, to military historians, to the academia, for people who are interested in national and international security affairs and for the general public. So, that was the motivation.

"I hope the younger generation of officers who are still serving will learn from some of the challenges I faced and how I was able to navigate through them.

"I hope they will learn that to serve in the military requires discipline, requires professionalism, requires integrity, requires character, requires courage, and so many other virtues that an officer must display while undertaking his duties".

He explained that the title of the book "Big Boots" was informed by the size of his feet and boots in the military.

Narrating his experience during childhood, he said, "I faced bullies in primary school. But the day I decided to unleash my big feet on one of the bullies, it ended that reign of terror.

"And then when I joined the military, because my feet are very big, I was also given Big Boots, which went with me everywhere I served, and which I used in trampling on terrorists and every other threat to our national security."