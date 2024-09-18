Nigeria: Troops Rescue 20 Kidnapped Persons, Killed 4 Bandits in Kaduna

Troops have rescued 20 kidnap victims in Birnin Gwari local government area of Kaduna State just as it neutralised four bandits in two operations in Birnin Gwari and Giwa local government areas of the State.

The Kaduna State Government, which disclosed this citing a security report, said troops of Operation Forest Sanity had embarked on special clearance operations in the general area of Alawa in Birnin Gwari LGA.

Overseeing Commissioner, Ministry of Internal Security and Home Affairs, Samuel Aruwan, in a statement on Tuesday, said the troops set up as a blocking force, sighted bandits movement around Kwaga, and after a brief pursuit, neutralized two of them.

The statement said: "The following items were recovered: Two AK-47 rifles, Three magazines, Three motorcycles, One Baofeng Radio. In the second report, troops of Sector 6 Operation Whirl Punch conducted fighting patrols around Nakwakina village, Giwa LGA. Following credible intelligence, the troops laid ambush along a likely terrorists' withdrawal route."

"The terrorists were eventually sighted and engaged, resulting in two neutralized as others escaped with bullet wounds. The troops combed the area and recovered two motorcycles, one cutlass and one mobile phone," it added.

The statement explained that in another mission, troops of Sector 3, Operation Whirl Punch deployed along Kwaga-Polewire Road, Birnin Gwari LGA, responded to a distress call and intercepted bandits who had kidnapped locals near Polewire village. "The bandits fled from the scene on sighting the troops, who promptly rescued the 20 kidnapped victims and reunited them with their families."

Reacting to the development, Kaduna State governor, Uba Sani, commended the troops for the successful operations.