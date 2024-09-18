Malian Capital Bamako 'Under Control' After Surprise Islamist Attack

Authorities in Mali say the capital Bamako is "under control" following an early morning attack on Tuesday in which shots were fired at a gendarmerie building and a military zone near the city's airport. The al Qaeda-linked group Jama'at Nusrat al-Islam wal Muslimeen (Jnim) has claimed responsibility.

People heading to the mosque for morning prayers turned back as shots rang out in the Banankabougou neighbourhood around 5:30am local time.

"A group of terrorists attempted to infiltrate the Faladié gendarmerie school. Mopping-up operations are currently underway," the Mali's army said in a statement.

They added that the situation was under control.

The army is said to have pushed back the "terrorists" responsible for the assault and urged civilians to go about their daily business.

Two places were attacked simultaneously, according to RFI's contacts in Bamako: the gendarmerie school in the Faladié district, where the shooting lasted about three hours, and a military zone at Bamako-Sénou airport.

The military government confirmed that "some sensitive points of the capital" came under attack.

The gendarmerie school in Faladié, a district on the southeastern outskirts of Bamako, is near the main international airport.

The targeted base there is the one from which the army drones are launched.

The attack was claimed by the Katiba Macina of Jnim, which said it had caused "enormous losses in human life and material", mentioning in particular the destruction of "several military aircraft".

The authorities haven't confirmed any details on possible victims.

Islamist insurgency

Mali is one of several West African countries fighting an Islamist insurgency that took roots in its arid north in 2012.

The violence has since spread across the Sahel and more recently to the north of coastal countries, like Côte d'Ivoire.

Thousands have been killed over the years, and millions displaced amid the advance by militants, some of whom have links to al Qaeda and Islamic State.

Both governments and fighters have been accused of violence against civilians.

Frustration against the authorities for failing to restore security contributed to two coups in Mali - in 2020 and 2021 - followed by two in Burkina Faso and one in Niger.

Jihadist attacks have escalated despite the juntas' promises to improve security.

They decided to replace its old Western alliances with Russian support, including mercenaries from the Wagner group.

At the end of July, some of these experienced Wagner fighters were killed during a battle near the Algerian border, when the Malian army faced Tuareg rebels.

The army also suffered heavy losses, then was ambushed by jihadists as it withdrew.

It is however rare for insurgents to strike inside the capital, Bamako.

The last attack occurred in 2015, when armed men launched a raid on the Radisson Blu hotel in Bamako dawn, a raid that killed 20 people.

(with Reuters)