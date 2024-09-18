Tanzania: Samia Hassan - Hands Off

President Samia Suluhu Hassan has firmly defended Tanzania's sovereignty, emphasising that the country is guided by its constitution, laws and traditions.

The Head of State was responding to concerns by a section of foreign envoys regarding the recent abduction and killing of Ali Kibao, a member of the opposition Chadema party.

In a bold statement, President Samia did not mince words as she reminded members of the international community, including diplomatic envoys in Tanzania, that the nation is fully capable of managing its internal affairs without external interference.

"We are not here to be instructed on what to do in our country. Tanzania has its constitution, laws and traditions that guide us," President Samia asserted as she addressed the Senior Police Officers' General Meeting held alongside the 60th anniversary of the force in Kilimanjaro Region.

The President's remarks follow a series of tragic incidents that have shaken the nation, including the high-profile murder of a political figure and ongoing killings linked to superstition, witchcraft and political or economic interests.

In her address, President Samia assured the nation that the government had initiated thorough investigations into the killings, underscoring that such actions are in line with international norms.

She referenced similar incidents in developed countries, pointing out that the response of any responsible government, including Tanzania's, is to deploy security agencies to conduct investigations.

"When we hear of a politician in a developed country surviving two assassination attempts, what does their government do? They immediately launch investigations. This is no different here in Tanzania," the President said, emphasising that her administration will leave no stone unturned in uncovering the truth behind these tragic events.

Stressing the importance of human life, President Samia delivered a powerful reminder to the nation: life is irreplaceable and the protection of Tanzanian lives is a fundamental right enshrined in the Constitution.

"The life of every Tanzanian is protected by Article 14 of our Constitution, which clearly states that every person has the right to life and to be protected by the law," she emphasised.

She appealed to all public officials, particularly those in leadership roles, to remain fully committed to their constitutional oaths.

"Those who serve in leadership positions must remember their oath to protect the people and uphold the rule of law. Our responsibility is to safeguard the lives and rights of all Tanzanians."

President Samia also responded to recent diplomatic statements from international envoys expressing concern over the killing of political leaders.

While she acknowledged their expressions of sympathy, she firmly reminded them of Tanzania's independence and sovereignty.

"Let me remind those expressing their concerns that Tanzania, as a sovereign nation, knows how to manage its own affairs. We have never directed our ambassadors abroad to interfere in their countries' internal matters when similar incidents occur," she said.

Referring to the Vienna Convention on Diplomatic Relations of 1961, President Samia urged diplomats to respect established protocols and refrain from overstepping their boundaries.

"Diplomatic relations must be conducted with respect and in accordance with international conventions. We appreciate compassion, but Tanzania will always act according to its own constitution and laws."

In a call for unity and collective responsibility, President Samia highlighted the government's unwavering commitment to ensuring peace and security for all Tanzanians.

ALSO READ: Samia calls for unified action against crimes

As Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces, she assured the public that all necessary measures are being taken to prevent further loss of life and bring the perpetrators of violence to justice.

"Our constitution commands us to protect the lives of our citizens and we are bound by that oath. No one feels the pain of these killings more than us and we will not rest until justice is served," she said.

As the country navigates this period of uncertainty and grief, President Samia called upon Tanzanians to stand together.

She urged leaders across all sectors, including political, religious and civil society, to exercise their influence responsibly and contribute to the promotion of peace.

"It is our collective responsibility to ensure that Tanzania remains a place where every citizen feels safe. To achieve that, we must all be accountable to the positions we hold and the duties we have sworn to uphold," the President concluded.