Tanzania: Arrest of Tanzanian Opposition Leaders Fuels Fears of Government Crackdown As Elections Loom

Leaders of Tanzania's main opposition party, Chadema, were detained on Monday 23 September amid plans to protest against recent abductions and murders of opposition members.

Among those arrested was the chairman of Chadema, Freeman Mbowe (63) and his deputy in the mainland, Tundu Lissu (56).

Chadema spokesperson, John Mrema, confirmed that Lissu was arrested in the early hours of Monday at his home in Tegeta, Dar es Salaam, while Mbowe was picked up on the street in the Magomeni area ahead of the planned demonstration.

In a phone interview on Monday afternoon, Mrema told Daily Maverick that Lissu was being detained at Mbweni police station, while Mbowe was being held at Oysterbay police station in Dar es Salaam. He said lawyers were currently with the detained leaders.

Both Lissu and Mbowe's homes were surrounded by police on Sunday night, according to Mrema. He said that since Friday, 20 September, there has been a heavy police presence in Dar es Salaam.

Before his arrest, Lissu said in a post on X that three police vehicles with numerous law enforcement officers had surrounded his house.

