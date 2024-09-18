Nigeria: Reps Engage Sultan, Shehu of Borno, Others On Tsangaya Education Reforms, Out-of - School Children

The House of Representatives Committee on Alternate Education has embarked on a wider consultation engaging the Sultan of Sokoto, Muhammad Sa'ad Abubakar, the Shehu of Borno, Shehu Abubakar Ibn Umar Garbai El-Kanemi and other stakeholders to proffer solutions on the improvement of Tsangaya/Almajiri system of education and out-of-school children in the country.

Chairman of the committee, Rep.Ibrahim Almustapha Aliyu, who led the delegation on the courtesy call to the Sultan of Sokoto and the Shehu of Borno, also visited Yobe and Bauchi states on the week-long courtesy call and advocacy visits.

The committee chairman who represents Wurno/Rabah Federal Constituency of Sokoto State informed the Sultan that the visit was to intimate him on the efforts being made to reform the Tsangaya/Almajiri system and address the lingering issue of out-of-school children in the country.

At the Palace of the Shehu of Borno, chairman of the committee briefed the monarch about efforts of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu and Vice President Kassim Shettima to improve access to education, especially for marginalised demographics.

He said the House of Representatives led by the Speaker Tajuddeen Abbas will do everything possible to support the efforts and other initiatives being put in place by the federal government.

Speaking to the delegation, the Shehu of Borno expressed his appreciation for the visit and the measures being taken towards addressing the menace of out-of-school children and reforming the Tsangaya system which he said are both issues of national importance and security.

The team also paid a courtesy visit to Sheikh Dahiru Usman Bauchi, Sheikh Sani Yahaya Jingir and toured several model Tsangaya schools across Bauchi, Yobe, and Borno states.

They also visited Yobe State University, University of Maiduguri, Borno State University and Bayero University, Kano where various proposals and researches aimed at revitalising the Tsangaya and Almajiri systems were discussed in an effort to strengthen partnerships with the academia.

The delegation included a team from the National Commission for Almajiri and Out-of-School Children (NCAOOSCE) led by the Executive Secretary of the commision Dr Muhammad Sani Idris.

Among the delegation was Dr Shehu Kakale who is a former House of Representatives member and sponsor of the bill that established the National Commission for Almajiri and Out-of-School Children.

A former House of Representatives member and one-time Minister of Education, Dr Aisha Dukku, and a representative of the Board Chairman of NCAOOSCE, Malam Mukhtar Fagge, were also part of the delegation.