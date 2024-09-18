Nigeria: Govt to Split Unity Colleges Into Basic, Secondary Schools

The federal government has announced that the 115 Federal Unity Colleges in the country will soon be unbundled into basic and secondary schools.

The Minister of State for Education, Dr Yusuf Sununu, made this known during the opening of the Annual General Meeting of Principals of Unity Colleges in Abuja on Tuesday.

The event is themed: "Entrepreneurship Education: A Panacea for Self-Reliance and National Development."

Sununu stated that the plan to unbundle the Unity Colleges aligns with the National Policy on Education.

The minister explained that the unbundling of Federal Unity Colleges would, among other things, attract more funding to improve infrastructure, address teachers' welfare, and create employment opportunities.

He added that the ministry, with support from relevant government agencies, would ensure this is achieved in the shortest possible time.

Sununu called for the collaboration of the Principals as critical stakeholders to improve the educational landscape of the schools.

The Chairperson of the Principals of Federal Unity Schools, Dr Idowu Akinbamijo, said the meeting aimed to set the agenda for the coming year and build capacity for the tasks ahead. NAN