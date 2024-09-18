Nigeria: Group Dismisses Reports of Kaduna Finance Commissioner's Arrest

The Southern Kaduna Professionals Forum (SKPF) has denied media reports that Kaduna State Finance Commissioner, Hon. Shizzer Bada, was arrested in Lagos for alleged fraud, describing the claims as "inaccurate and exaggerated."

The group's Acting National President, Arc. Samuel Yakubu, condemned the alleged plot to destroy Hon. Bada's reputation, attributing it to "embittered politicians" with hidden agendas.

Yakubu stated that this was not the first attempt to discredit Bada, emphasizing that the goal was to smear, discredit, and shame her for political reasons.

"The media reports were inaccurate and exaggerated, sponsored by political enemies to intimidate and harass her," Yakubu said.

The group urged journalists to conduct thorough research before publishing damaging reports and cautioned the Anti-Graft Agency against being manipulated by mischief-makers.

SKPF described those seeking to tarnish Bada's image as "enemies of Kaduna State" who aim to frustrate Governor Uba Sani's administration.

"Hon. Shizzer Bada's contributions to Governor Uba Sani's Sustain Agenda are unparalleled, and her track record is public knowledge," the group added.

The forum called on Governor Uba Sani to protect his administration from blackmail and ensure that those standing firm in supporting his success are not targeted."