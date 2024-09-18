Nigeria: Maternal Mortality - Ogun Launches Rural Health Emergency Transport Service

The Ogun State government has launched the rural maternal health emergency transport service, as part of efforts to reduce maternal mortality in the State.

Speaking at the flags-off of the programme, which took place at Odeda local government Secretariat, the wife of the Ogun State Governor, Mrs. Bamidele Abiodun said, the State government is making efforts to reduce maternal deaths through various interventions, that include employment of over 200 nurses and midwives into the health system.

She noted that the State government has also procured about 100 tricycle ambulances and distributed them among all the 20 LGAs, stressing that all the interventions were done to ensure the safe delivery of all women and children.

While identifying haemorrhage, infection, high blood pressure, unsafe abortion and obstructed labour, as major causes of maternal morbidity and mortality in developing countries, Mrs. Abiodun disclosed that approximately 830 women die from preventable causes related to pregnancy and childbirth daily.

She said, "99% of all maternal deaths occur in developing countries. Maternal mortality is higher in women living in rural areas and among poorer communities".

"Maternal mortality is unacceptably high. About 830 women die from pregnancy- or childbirth-related complications around the world every day. It was estimated that in 2015, roughly 303,000 women died during and following pregnancy and childbirth. Almost all of these deaths occurred in low-resource settings, and most could have been prevented.

"Between 1990 and 2015, maternal mortality worldwide dropped by about 44%. Between 2016 and 2030, as part of the Sustainable Development Goals, the target is to reduce the global maternal mortality ratio to less than 70 per 100 000 live births".

"NDHS 2018 the maternal mortality ratio (MMR) in Nigeria was estimated to be 512 deaths per 100,000 live births, and in 2019, the MMR was estimated to be over 800 maternal deaths per 100,000 live births with a neonatal mortality rate of 33 per 1000 live births".

While acknowledging the effort of the development partners on health, especially Emergency Response Africa (ERA) for their efforts in ensuring the survival of women and children in Ogun State, Mrs. Abiodun noted that the project will reduce maternal mortality through prompt emergency response and effective referral services using the up and spoke model while also improving antenatal clinic attendance and the number of deliveries carried out by skilled birth attendants at our primary health care centres.

On her part, the State Commissioner for Health, Dr. Tomi Coker said, the initiative will positively transform the health and well-being of mothers, stressing that it is the beginning of a new phase in the State's efforts to combat maternal mortality in the State.

She said, "Every woman, regardless of her socio-economic background or location, deserves the right to safe and timely access to healthcare, especially during pregnancy and childbirth".

"We are all aware that maternal mortality remains one of the greatest health challenges we face in Nigeria. The stark reality is that Nigeria accounts for one of the highest numbers of maternal deaths in the world. Too many mothers are lost each year to preventable causes--many of them related to delays in accessing proper medical care during childbirth. These are not just numbers; they represent lives lost, families shattered, and futures forever altered".

"The Maternal Health Emergency Transport Project we launch today is an ambitious and targeted response to this challenge. It is an important step in our efforts as the Ogun State Government to reduce maternal mortality, born out of the understanding that timely access to healthcare can make the difference between life and death for a pregnant woman facing complications".

"By providing reliable and swift transportation for pregnant women in emergencies, especially those in rural and under-served areas, we are ensuring that no woman has to face unnecessary delays in receiving the care she needs. The transport is free and 24 hours".

"We are also working to strengthen our healthcare systems, improve antenatal care, and invest in infrastructure, equipment and training for our health workers in all our flagship PHCs a Ross our 236 Wards. Reducing maternal mortality requires a holistic approach with the Community and we are committed to tackling it from every angle. This initiative will be rolled out in all 236 wards before long".

Coker appealed to all citizens of Ogun State to take advantage of the service, to ensure that no woman faces an unnecessary risk during childbirth.