Nigeria: Finally, Yahaya Bello, Ex-Kogi Gov Surrenders Self to EFCC

18 September 2024
Vanguard (Lagos)

Alhaji Yahaya Bello, the immediate past governor of Kogi State, has finally honoured the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, invitation.

A statement by Yahaya Bello Media Office, signed by the Director, Ohiare Michael, noted that the former governor was accompanied to the EFCC headquarters by high profile Nigerians.

The statement, dated 18-09-2024, and made available to Vanguard, was entitled "FORMER GOVERNOR YAHAYA BELLO HONOURS EFCC'S INVITATION".

The EFCC is prosecuting Yahaya Bello alongside his Ali Bello, Dauda Suleiman and Abdulsalam Hudu on 19-count charges bordering on money laundering to the tune of N80,246,470,089.88.

Recall that on April 23, Bello was served his charges through his counsel, Abdulwahab Muhammad (SAN) after Justice Emeka Nwite of the Federal High Court, Maitama, Abuja ruled that the defendant should be served through his counsel, especially as he failed to appear before the court, yet again.

I have great respect for constituted authority- Bello

The statement of Bello's surrender to EFCC is reproduced below:

"Former Governor of Kogi State, His Excellency, Alh Yahaya Bello today, honoured the invitation of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission. This decision was made after due consultations with his family, legal team and political allies.

The former Governor, who has great respect for the rule of law and constituted authority, had, all the while, only sought the enforcement of his fundamental rights in order to ensure due process. The case has been before a competent court of jurisdiction, and Alhaji Yahaya Bello had been duly represented by his legal team at every hearing. It is important for the former Governor to now honour the invitation of the EFCC to clear his name as he has nothing to hide and nothing to fear.

"The former Governor believes firmly in the efforts of the administration of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu to place Nigeria on the path of sustainable economic development; and supports the fight against corruption in the country.

"It is on record that he was the first Governor of Kogi State to put in place an anti-corruption mechanism to check graft and ensure that the resources of the State work for the people of the State. He was accompanied to the EFCC Headquarters by high profile Nigerians. It is our hope that the Commission will be as professional as necessary and respect his fundamental rights as a citizen of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.

"Details of his engagement with the operatives of the Anti-Graft Agency will be disclosed later."

