Liberia: Correcting the Misleading Computation of Inflation in Liberia

opinion

The accurate measurement of inflation is a critical economic indicator for any country, informing policy decisions, investment strategies, and public understanding of economic trends. In Liberia, however, the current inflation computation methodology is flawed, leading to misleading and potentially harmful conclusions. This article argues that the existing approach, which relies solely on the Liberian dollar and the Central Bank of Liberia (CBL) average exchange rate, fails to capture the unique dynamics of Liberia's dual currency regime.

The primary issue with the current inflation computation lies in its assumption that Liberia operates as a single-currency economy, akin to countries with a single legal tender. However, Liberia is a dual currency regime, where both the United States dollar (USD) and the Liberian dollar (LRD) have equal legal tender status. This duality significantly complicates the measurement of inflation, as prices can fluctuate differently for each currency.

The CBL's current methodology involves converting prices of items in the inflation basket to LRD using the CBL average exchange rate at the end of the period. This approach introduces several problems. First, it makes the inflation index a function of both the exchange rate direction between USD and LRD and the CBL's determined market average for a period. Second, prices in LRD do not change equally as they do in USD, with USD prices tending to be more stable. Third, the market exchange rate is not always an accurate reflection of price changes.

Furthermore, Liberia's import-driven economy and the prevalence of USD pricing in many sectors exacerbate the challenges of inflation measurement. Most local manufacturing concerns rely on imported raw materials and parts, and many services are priced in USD. The national accounts are kept in USD, and the government primarily collects revenue in USD, highlighting the de facto dominance of the US dollar in the Liberian economy.

The few dual currency regimes worldwide typically use their local currency for domestic transactions and the foreign currency for international trade. In contrast, Liberia's dual currency system allows for the free exchange of both currencies in all forms. This unique characteristic, coupled with Liberia's high level of dollarization, further distinguishes it from other dual currency regimes.

To accurately measure inflation in Liberia, a more nuanced approach is needed. The inflation basket should be carefully constructed to include a representative mix of goods and services priced in both USD and LRD. Additionally, the methodology should account for the actual and different pricing dynamics of each currency.

In conclusion, the current inflation computation in Liberia is misleading due to its reliance on a single-currency framework and its failure to capture the complexities of the dual currency regime. By adopting a more comprehensive approach that considers the unique characteristics of Liberia's economy, policymakers can obtain a more accurate understanding of inflation trends and make informed decisions to promote economic stability and growth.

Part 2

Correcting the Misleading Computation of Inflation in Liberia: A Revised Approach

As previously discussed, the current inflation computation in Liberia is flawed due to its reliance on a single-currency framework and its failure to accurately capture the dual currency dynamics. To address these shortcomings, a revised approach is proposed.

Central to this revised approach is the use of actual prices for items in the inflation basket, rather than imputed or computed values based on the CBL's exchange rate. This ensures that the inflation indices accurately reflect the prices consumers are paying for goods and services in both USD and LRD.

By calculating separate inflation indices for each currency, policymakers gain valuable insights into the stability of both currencies. This information can inform decisions related to monetary policy, exchange rate management, and other economic measures.

To obtain a more comprehensive picture of inflation in Liberia, a composite index can be calculated by combining the USD and LRD inflation indices, weighted according to the level of dollarization in the economy. For example, if Liberia is determined to be 80% dollarized, the USD inflation index would be assigned a weight of 0.8, while the LRD inflation index would be assigned a weight of 0.2. By multiplying each index by its corresponding weight and summing the products, a composite inflation rate can be derived.

This revised approach offers several advantages:

Accuracy: It ensures that the inflation indices are based on actual market prices, providing a more accurate reflection of inflationary trends.

Clarity: By calculating separate indices for USD and LRD, policymakers gain a clearer understanding of the pricing dynamics in each currency.

Comprehensiveness: The composite index provides a holistic view of inflation in Liberia, taking into account the dual currency regime and the level of dollarization.

In conclusion, the current inflation computation in Liberia is inadequate and misleading. By adopting a revised approach that utilizes actual prices, calculates separate indices for USD and LRD, and combines them into a composite index weighted by dollarization levels, policymakers can obtain a more accurate and informative measure of inflation. This will enable them to make more effective decisions to promote economic stability and growth in Liberia.