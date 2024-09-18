Liberia: Sen. Dillon, LEC Board Chair Nominee Argue Over Confirmation Hearing

Monrovia — Cllr. Emmanuel Tulay, the Board Chair designate of the Liberia Electricity Corporation (LEC), reversed his initial stance that his position did not require Senate confirmation following a tense debate with Montserrado County Senator Abraham Darius Dillon. The senator described Tulay's posture as defiant and disrespectful to the Senate.

Tulay appeared before the Senate Committee on Hydrocarbon, Energy, and Environment, chaired by Senator Edwin Melvin Snowe, on Tuesday, September 17. After being sworn in, Tulay delivered an oral presentation before answering questions from committee members to justify his qualifications for the position.

During the session, Senator Dillon questioned whether Tulay's appearance was for confirmation or merely as a witness. Tulay insisted that his appearance was to clarify that, based on the amended 1978 LEC Act, his position did not require Senate confirmation. He argued that Section 85.4 of the amended law grants the president the authority to appoint the LEC board chair without confirmation.

"I am only here to state the truth and nothing but the truth," Tulay said. "Section 85.4 of the 1976 law called for Senate confirmation of the LEC chair, but the 1978 amendment gives the president the authority to appoint."

Cllr. Emmanuel Tulay

Tulay acknowledged receiving a formal letter from Senate Secretary Nanborlo Singbeh, inviting him for confirmation, but maintained his stance based on his interpretation of the law. He also stated he was unaware of any formal nomination by the president and had only received an appointment letter from President Joseph Nyuma Boakai.

However, Senator Dillon challenged Tulay's legal interpretation, criticizing his lack of preparation and failure to properly research the law. Dillon questioned whether Tulay knew if the amendment he referenced had been signed by the president and printed into law, to which Tulay admitted he was unsure, deferring to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs for clarification.

Dillon further pointed out that Tulay's acceptance of the Senate oath, which qualifies nominees for confirmation, contradicted his earlier claim that he was there for clarification rather than confirmation. "Cllr. Tulay, you're a lawyer. If you claim that your appearance isn't for a confirmation hearing, on what legal basis did you come here?" Dillon asked.

As the debate grew heated, Senator Dillon accused Tulay of showing gross disrespect and defiance to the Senate. Dillon then vowed not to vote for Tulay's confirmation, citing his perceived challenge to the authority of the Senate.

Nimba County Senator Nya Twayen took a more measured approach, attempting to deescalate the situation after Dillon left the hearing. Twayen reminded Tulay that previous LEC board chairs had faced Senate confirmation, underscoring that Tulay was not exempt from the process.

In the face of mounting pressure and arguments from the committee, Cllr. Tulay eventually apologized, retracting his earlier position. He acknowledged that by attending the session, he was indeed participating in a confirmation hearing.

"Mr. Chair of the committee and honorable senators, I sincerely apologize for my actions today. For the fact that I am here and seated in this seat, it means I am here for my confirmation hearing," Tulay stated.

He further promised to submit a written apology to the committee for their consideration.