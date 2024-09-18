Liberia: Montserrado County District 1 Representative Breaks Ground for New Market in Borlah

Monrovia — Montserrado County Electoral District 1 Representative, Rugie Yatu Barry, has officially broken ground for the construction of a mini market structure for local marketers in Borlah, Upper Careysburg.

The groundbreaking ceremony, held over the weekend in the district, was attended by several lawmakers from the House of Representatives, including Representatives Thomas Goshuah, Prince Toles, and Anthony Williams, among others.

Once completed, the mini market will benefit over 50 market women who currently sell their produce in makeshift structures.

During the ceremony, Representative Barry acknowledged the significant challenges faced by market women during both the rainy and dry seasons, as well as the broader economic constraints confronting Liberia's markets.

"I feel the pain market women go through, particularly in Borlah, and that is why I see the need for a proper market to be built for the people of this area. We are grateful for the warm reception from our dear and hardworking local marketers, and we recognize the important role you play in our economy," she stated.

Representative Barry also highlighted the difficulties market women in rural Montserrado face while cultivating and transporting their fruits. She emphasized the need for a better space to prevent their produce from spoiling due to harsh weather conditions.

"I understand the frustration when your produce gets damaged by rain or sun simply because there's nowhere to properly store it after harvesting. This project will commence next week to help ease that burden," Representative Barry noted.

She expressed her gratitude to her constituents for their trust and confidence during the 2023 representative election and pledged her office's continued commitment to working in the best interest of the district. "My arms are open to embrace everyone, regardless of political affiliation, religious background, or ethnicity."

In brief remarks, several local marketers, community leaders, and residents thanked Representative Barry for her intervention. "We are very happy today to witness the groundbreaking of a new market in our area, and we want to extend a big thank you to Hon. Barry. We assure you that we will take good care of the facility once it is built," they said.