Liberia: An Open Letter to Exercise Leadership, Avert the Unholy Attributes of Traditional Methodism, Reconcile and Return the Church to Christ Jesus

Rev. Samuel J. Quire Jr.

Resident Bishop

Liberia Annual Conference

09/14/2024

Ref: An Open Letter to Exercise Leadership, Avert the Unholy attributes of Traditional Methodism, Reconcile and Return the Church to Christ Jesus

Dear Bishop Quire:

Greetings to you in the name of our Lord Jesus Christ, in whose foundation our faith and cornerstone of the Church was established.

As a member of the flocks entrusted to your care, (NOT the most saint of all however); I write to you with heavy heart, burdened by the growing tension and division within our beloved United Methodist Church- Liberia Annual Conference.

The recent trends of deep conflict within our Church since the Unholy decision of the General Conference plus unwarranted actions of authoritative showmanship and greed by all parties to this huge nightmare is fast degenerating into chaos and public shame as a result of the lack of Leadership.

For example, the suspension of key officials of the Annual Conference without uniting in the wake of a whole host of hurt burning issues', is a recipe for more conflict and renewed split of the already divided flocks(members) who were charged to "go into the world and make Disciples unto Christ for the Transformation of this World" his becoming more evil.

I am wondering IF the soul of Father John Wesley, founder of the once Great Church and People Called United Methodists is at peace when our current generation of Bishops, officials and of members are taking sides and partaking in unchristian deals out of selfish motives for deep pockets by desecrating the sacredness of the sweet, Godly fellowship at whole sale scale against the original - traditional doctrines of the Church.

Why are we willfully ignoring our Responsibilities and Watchfulness that can be referenced to one of Father John Wesley's greatest Hymns under the caption 'A Charge to Keep I Have 'in the face of our fading love for the Church and harmonious fellowship that is being strained from Grace to Disgrace?

Who is shepherding the lost flocks? beheaded could be a very strong adjective though, but, I am just deeply Concern... Look at what's happening at UMU-six months, NO pay for employees with credible reports about that the Annual Conference is sucking the lifeblood- funds thereby leaving our main faith-based University to be rivulet despite impressive news and headways of some of our former students... This is total abuse of human labor - how then can the Church speak against societal odds? Is the UMC human rights department muted to address the Press?

Well, Bishop, it is out humility and renewed hope for the Church, that I implore you to kindly avert the growing wave of potential conflict within the Conference so as to ensure unity and restore its aged old traditional values and sacredness.

Call for Leadership

Leadership, as modeled by our Lord, is one of service, humility, and sacrifice. Hence, the unique authority and influence to intervene in these critical moments is essential Christ -Like discussions for greater good of the Church--to glorify God and reflect His love.

A strong and impartial stance from you will not only calm the brewing storm but also set an example for future generations on how conflicts should be handled within the body of Christ.

Averting Impending Conflict

There is a need for immediate action to prevent the current disagreements from escalating further. We must remember the apostle Paul's exhortation in Philippians 2:2-4, urging us to be of the same mind, having the same love, and being united in spirit and purpose.

I humbly beseech you to convene a meeting with all concerned to address the grievances openly, honestly, and prayerfully. By providing a platform for dialogue and understanding, the Church can avoid a deeper fracture that would be difficult to mend.

Reconciliation: The Heart of the Gospel

Reconciliation lies at the very heart of the Gospel we proclaim. Christ died to reconcile us to God, and as His followers, we are called to the ministry of reconciliation. As such, it is our responsibility to strive for peace and unity within the Church, remembering that a house divided cannot stand. I implore you to lead us in the difficult but necessary work of forgiveness, healing, and restoration.

Your Grace, the time to act is now. The body of Christ depends on your wisdom and leadership to steer us through these turbulent times. I pray that the Holy Spirit will guide you as you discern the best path forward, and that peace will once again reign in our Church.

May the Lord continue to bless and strengthen all of us as we serve His Church

Yours in Christ,

[Malcolm W. Scott]

Council/Administrative Chair, Emeritus, M.F Bailey UMC

Vice President/Operations, Monrovia District Men Organization -LAC, UMC

Chair, Media Relations, Conference Men, LAC

Part Time Lecturer, Economics, United Methodist University