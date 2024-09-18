Rwanda: Liberia, Rwanda Sign Historic Cooperation Agreement

18 September 2024
Liberian Observer (Monrovia)

Liberia and Rwanda have today signed a landmark General Cooperation Agreement at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation of Rwanda in Kigali. This Agreement marks a pivotal step in enhancing diplomatic and economic ties between the two nations.

The signing ceremony was attended by a high-level Liberian delegation led by Dr. Ibrahim Al-bakri Nyei, Deputy Minister for International Cooperation and Economic Integration. The delegation also included Dr. Macdonald Momo Dagoseh Metzger, Deputy Chief of Staff for Administration in the Office of the Vice President, and Mr. Richmond Orichos Neufville, Sr., Press Secretary, Office of the Vice President.

The historic Agreement aims to foster closer collaboration in various sectors, including air transport, ICT and digitization, e-governance, education, health, agriculture, quarrying and mining, environmental sustainability, trade and investment among other areas of mutual interest.

The Agreement underscores a commitment to promoting sustainable and harmonious development based on mutual benefit and sovereign equality. A joint permanent commission, composed of representatives from both countries, will be established to oversee the follow-up and implementation of the Agreement.

The Agreement was signed by Dr. Ibrahim Al-bakri Nyei on behalf of Liberia and Ambassador Olivier J. P. Nduhungirehe, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, on behalf of Rwanda.

