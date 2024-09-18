Liberia: Top CDC Stalwart Gray Responds to Government's Call for Former Liberian President's Support in UN Security Council Bid

Monrovia — A prominent figure in the opposition Coalition for Democratic Change (CDC), Acarous Moses Gray, has sharply responded to reports that the Government of Liberia is seeking former President George Manneh Weah's assistance in its bid for a non-permanent seat on the United Nations Security Council (UNSC).

In a communication, Foreign Minister Sara Beysolow Nyanti noted as Liberia prepares to officially launch its bid for the UNSC seat on September 27, the government and its citizens recognize the pivotal role former President Weah played in initiating this historic effort.

She wrote, "Your Excellency, it was under your esteemed leadership that the process for Liberia's bid for the non-permanent seat on the UNSC began. The foundation you laid is essential for our efforts, and we believe that your voice will amplify our campaign and ensure the successful completion of what you began. Your role in maintaining peace in Liberia during the recent elections has been widely recognized, cementing your status as a Global Peace Ambassador."

On behalf of the government, Minister Nyanti invited former President Weah to join President Joseph Boakai, former President Ellen Johnson Sirleaf, and Nobel Laureate Leymah Gbowee in rallying support for the bid. The letter, a copy of which is in possession of FrontPage Africa, specifically urged Weah to record a brief video message endorsing Liberia's bid and to accompany the Liberian delegation, headed by President Boakai, to the official launch at the United Nations Headquarters on September 27, 2024, at 2:30 PM.

"Your message and presence would emphasize Liberia's historical contributions to the United Nations and global peace, and showcase your personal commitment to these efforts," Minister Nyanti said.

'Very Undiplomatic'

The report has generated mixed reactions. In a sharp response, former Montserrado District #8 Representative Acarous Gray criticized the government for not making amends with Weah before seeking his assistance.

Gray said, "Tell the people the truth that President Weah negotiated for Liberia to become a non-permanent member of the United Nations Security Council. You thought you could do it without him but you are now stuck in the muddy mud. Didn't you know that you were going to need him when you chose to unveil his projects without any reference or courtesy? You even wrote ECOWAS and the government of Sierra Leone not to accept the former Foreign Minister who was nominated by ECOWAS. Why all this unnecessary fight against President Weah? Go make peace with President Weah first Mr. Boakai."

He further condemned the government for leaking the letter to the public, calling it a disrespectful and undiplomatic move.

Gray, who chaired the House Foreign Affairs Committee while serving as Representative, revealed that Weah had already secured Liberia's bid for the UNSC seat and urged the government to make follow-up.

Political analysts believe the invitation to former President Weah could foster national reconciliation after the fiercely contested election. The CDC has frequently accused the Unity Party-led government of disrespecting Weah, including his alleged exclusion from VIP access at Roberts International Airport.

Gray pointed to these grievances, stating, "You even wrote a note to the U.S. Embassy requesting visas for a few Senators to lobby for Liberia. Why? Can't they lobby themselves? You have disrespected him in front of his supporters, his wife, and children. Despite making the ultimate sacrifice by peacefully handing over power, you continue to treat him and his supporters poorly."

He also accused the government of targeting CDC supporters, removing them from positions, and using violence against the party. "You fired shots at our party grounds and tear-gassed innocent people. Now, you want President Weah to sit alongside Boakai at the UN? The ingratitude shown to him is extreme."

Gray concluded by urging President Boakai and Vice President Koung to make amends with Weah if they genuinely seek his support.

'Not Interested in Weah's Support'

Meanwhile, in a surprising reversal, the Government of Liberia has backtracked on its initial decision to seek former President George Weah's support for the country's bid for a non-permanent seat on the United Nations Security Council (UNSC). On Tuesday, the government announced it no longer needs Weah's assistance, stating that he is not influential in the international community.

Efforts to foster reconciliation and promote unity, especially in the aftermath of Liberia's polarized 2023 general elections, seemed within reach when the government first reached out to Weah. However, in less than 24 hours, the government retracted its request, asserting that the former president's involvement is unnecessary.

Speaking during the Ministry of Information, Culture, and Tourism's regular press briefing on Tuesday, Deputy Information Minister Daniel Sando stated that Weah does not hold international acclaim and that his support would not add significant value to Liberia's bid for the UNSC seat.

"The status of former President Ellen Johnson Sirleaf is far greater than that of former President Weah," Deputy Minister Sando added.

Background of Liberia's Bid

Liberia's campaign for a non-permanent seat on the UNSC for the 2026-2027 term was initiated during the Weah-Taylor administration. In his 2023 State of the Nation Address, President Weah highlighted his government's diplomatic efforts, noting that Liberia's candidacy was endorsed by the African Union during the 40th Ordinary Session of its Executive Council in February 2022, as well as by the African Group of Ambassadors at the United Nations.

"This will be a proud moment for our nation, signifying Liberia's recognition as a country capable of contributing to world peace," Weah said in his address.

As a founding member of the United Nations and a former non-permanent member of the UNSC in 1961, Liberia has long been committed to global peace and security. Since the end of its civil war in 2003, the country has transitioned into a contributor to international peacekeeping and peacebuilding efforts.