Liberia: Lions Club Highlights Humanitarian Gains

In addition to existing service centers that are being supported by the Lions Club of Liberia, the organization says additional eye service centers are being initiated in some parts of the country to cater to needs of Liberians, most especially the impoverished sector.

The Lions Club of Liberia, which is a member of Lions Clubs International Foundation (LCIF), is a group with an extraordinary touch on the lives of the needy.

LCIF is made up of 1.4 million members in 49,000 clubs who bring hands and hearts to the communities. The organization serves in nearly every country on earth with the Lions and Leos helping hundreds of millions of people every year.

Accordingly, speaking at a news conference held in Monrovia on Tuesday, September 17, 2024, the Governor of District 403-A2, Mr. Clemenceau B. Urey explained that in addition to centers at various health facilities being supported by the Club including the JFK Medical Center, the Jackson F. Doe Hospital in Tappita, Nimba County, Buchanan, Margibi, it intends to establish several other centers to give easy access for eye health.

Mr. Urey, who became a Lion since 39 years now, asserted that the goal of the organization is to serve the needy with support to eye health as part of its activities.

"We grow crops and we support the Leo Clubs. We support the eye clinic at JFK, in Buchanan, Margibi and in Tapita. What we want to do is to add more numbers of service centers nationwide. These centers will be in addition to what we have done. We are trying to do as much as we can to help the country," he stated.

At the same time, the Lion Club Governor called on the Government of Liberia through the Liberia Drug Enforcement Agency (LDEA) to exert more efforts in tackling the issue of drugs in the country.

Governor Urey, who is the first Liberian to be elected to that position, urged on the government to strengthen the capacity of LDEA to be strong enough and enact stringent policies that will deter people against drugs use.

As he is due to neighboring Ivory Coast to assess the activities of the group there, vowed the organization's support to the fight especially in the area of awareness. This is dangerous to the state. Our children's future will be in danger if we don't act now. We must take necessary actions to combat it."