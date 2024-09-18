Namibia: United Nations Secretary General Guterres Appoints Geingos As Sustainable Development Goals Advocate

Mrs. Monica Geingos, Namibia's 3rd First Lady, has been appointed as one of four new United Nations SDG Advocates by Antonio Guterres, Secretary-General of the United Nations.
17 September 2024
The Namibian (Windhoek)

United Nations (UN) secretary general António Guterres has appointed former first lady Monica Geingos as a Sustainable Development Goals (SDG) advocate, the UN has announced.

Geingos has been appointed alongside Massimo Bottura, a three-Michelin-star chef and co-founder of Food for Soul, Diane von Furstenberg, philanthropist and founder of the fashion house DVF, and Lilly Singh, an award-winning entertainer and the founder of the Unicorn Island Fund.

"In these challenging times, we must reflect on the true meaning of shared values and what they look like in action. As a UN SDG advocate, I am honoured to contribute to the global dialogue that strives to accelerate progress towards a more just, equitable, and sustainable world for all," Geingos says.

The UN says SDG advocates are influential leaders who support the secretary general in raising global ambition and action to fulfil the promise of the SDGs.

